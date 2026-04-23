Grading North Carolina's Transfer Signing of Maxim Logue
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Tuesday was a busy day for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who earned commitments from three players in the transfer portal.
The first two signings of the day - Terrence Brown and Matt Able- will garner most of the attention from the media and fans who follow college basketball. However, the Tar Heels third and final signing of the day, Maxim Logue, should not go unnoticed.
This past season at Florida Atlantic, the 6-foot-9, 232-pound forward averaged 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds off the bench while shooting 67.4 percent from the field. With a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Logue is going to be a chess piece for head coach Michael Malone.
Why This Signing Matters
Heading into Tuesday, the Tar Heels' depth, particularly in the backcourt, was completely decimated, a major storyline in the final hours of the portal being open. That being said, the frontcourt was an underrated need for North Carolina, with Zayden High committing to South Florida and Caleb Wilson declaring for the draft.
More importantly, North Carolina has to be prepared for Henri Veesaar potentially leaving Chapel Hill this offseason. According to multiple reports, the Tar Heels and the star center's representatives have been negotiating a new deal. However, Veesaar could declare for the NBA Draft in the coming days.
If North Carolina signs another frontcourt player with the ability to operate as a center, it could be an indicator that Veesaar is likely headed towards the draft. In the meantime, Logue is a potential placeholder while that process plays out, but if Veesaar returns next season, the French international will serve as an elite asset off the bench.
Logue's Potential
Earlier this season, Florida Atlantic's head coach, John Jakus, praised Logue while discussing his potential to be an all-around great player.
- “I’m going to say this not flippantly - Maxim [Logue] is as physically gifted as almost anybody I’ve been around,” Jakus said. “Obviously based on my time at Baylor and Gonzaga, I’ve been around some pretty physically gifted guys."
- “There’s some language barrier, there’s three injuries this year, there’s some growing pains, but at the tail end, there’s going to come a moment when somebody gets him where he fully knows English, fully has made the adjustment from France to America, and takes off," Jakus continued. "The year he gets healthy, and all those things fall into place, is probably going to be a special thing.”
Assessing the Signing
Overall, this is a very solid addition for Malone, and if Logue is allowed to operate as a backup center behind Veesaar, that would be the ideal role for the versatile forward. If Logue is forced into a starting role, it is not the end of the world, but it would definitely be a negative proposition, as it would mean Veesaar is not part of the equation.
This is a developmental project for Malone and the coaching staff, but if this hits, the Tar Heels have themselves a legitimate rotational chess piece.
Grade: B+
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.