Grading North Carolina's Transfer Signing of Maxim Logue

Tuesday was a busy day for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who earned commitments from three players in the transfer portal.

The first two signings of the day - Terrence Brown and Matt Able - will garner most of the attention from the media and fans who follow college basketball. However, the Tar Heels third and final signing of the day, Maxim Logue, should not go unnoticed.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

This past season at Florida Atlantic, the 6-foot-9, 232-pound forward averaged 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds off the bench while shooting 67.4 percent from the field. With a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Logue is going to be a chess piece for head coach Michael Malone .

Why This Signing Matters

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after scoring Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heading into Tuesday, the Tar Heels' depth, particularly in the backcourt, was completely decimated, a major storyline in the final hours of the portal being open. That being said, the frontcourt was an underrated need for North Carolina, with Zayden High committing to South Florida and Caleb Wilson declaring for the draft.

More importantly, North Carolina has to be prepared for Henri Veesaar potentially leaving Chapel Hill this offseason. According to multiple reports, the Tar Heels and the star center's representatives have been negotiating a new deal. However, Veesaar could declare for the NBA Draft in the coming days.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) and North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) celebrate after a play against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If North Carolina signs another frontcourt player with the ability to operate as a center, it could be an indicator that Veesaar is likely headed towards the draft. In the meantime, Logue is a potential placeholder while that process plays out, but if Veesaar returns next season, the French international will serve as an elite asset off the bench.

Logue's Potential

Jan 29, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls head coach John Jakus reacts during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Earlier this season, Florida Atlantic's head coach, John Jakus, praised Logue while discussing his potential to be an all-around great player.

“I’m going to say this not flippantly - Maxim [Logue] is as physically gifted as almost anybody I’ve been around,” Jakus said. “Obviously based on my time at Baylor and Gonzaga, I’ve been around some pretty physically gifted guys."

Jan 28, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Maxim Logue (77) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

“There’s some language barrier, there’s three injuries this year, there’s some growing pains, but at the tail end, there’s going to come a moment when somebody gets him where he fully knows English, fully has made the adjustment from France to America, and takes off," Jakus continued. "The year he gets healthy, and all those things fall into place, is probably going to be a special thing.”

Assessing the Signing

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Overall, this is a very solid addition for Malone, and if Logue is allowed to operate as a backup center behind Veesaar, that would be the ideal role for the versatile forward. If Logue is forced into a starting role, it is not the end of the world, but it would definitely be a negative proposition, as it would mean Veesaar is not part of the equation.

This is a developmental project for Malone and the coaching staff, but if this hits, the Tar Heels have themselves a legitimate rotational chess piece.

Jan 28, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) shoots the ball against Oregon State Beavers forward Maxim Logue (77) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Grade: B+