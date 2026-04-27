Projecting North Carolina's Ceiling in 2026

It has been an up-and-down offseason for the North Carolina Tar Heels, whose roster will look drastically different next season.

During these last two weeks, the Tar Heels have lost Caleb Wilson (draft), Henri Veesaar (draft), Seth Trimble (expiring eligibility), Derek Dixon (transferred to Arizona), Luka Bogavac (transferred to Oklahoma State), Jonathan Powell (transferred to Pittsburgh), and Zayden High (transferred to South Florida).

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Simultaneously, North Carolina has acquired Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown , Matt Able, and Maxim Logue in the portal. In the process, head coach Michael Malone retained Jarin Stevenson, Maximo Adams, Jaydon Young, and Isaiah Denis.

With all of that in mind, we will evaluate the Tar Heels' ceiling in the conference and assess how far they can go in the NCAA tournament.

How UNC Will Fare in ACC

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey looks on during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

As currently constructed, the Tar Heels are facing an uphill battle in the conference, especially given what top-end rival teams in the ACC have done this offseason. While North Carolina has lost over half of its rotation from last season, two programs in the conference have made convincing cases for themselves as the clear-cut, tier-one teams in the ACC.

Let's start with Louisville. The Cardinals will lose several players through the combination of the draft and expiring eligibility. However, head coach Pat Kelsey was able to acquire Flory Bidunga , Jackson Shelstad, and Karter Knox. With over $20 million invested in next season's roster, Louisville is at worst the second-best team in the ACC.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As for Duke, the Blue Devils retained most of their backcourt and center Patrick Ngongba II, while signing Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell. Not to mention, head coach Jon Scheyer, for the third time in four years, assembled the No. 1 recruiting class.

North Carolina will remain active in the transfer portal and must continue pursuing frontcourt players, with Veesaar announcing his decision to enter the upcoming NBA draft. Heading into the final days of April, the Tar Heels' ceiling in the ACC is the third-best team, and that may be wishful thinking.

Way-Too-Early Prediction on North Carolina's Ceiling in March Madness

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Next year's NCAA tournament is 11 months away, with several moving parts still in the works. However, with the current state of the roster and Malone taking over as the head coach, North Carolina should be a second-weekend team.

I would not expect the Tar Heels to be eliminated in the first round for a third consecutive season. As stated, so much will happen now until that point, but if you asked me to make an educated guess, based on what has transpired this offseason, I would say North Carolina's ceiling in March 2027 is probably the Sweet 16.