The Greatest Wide Receivers in Carolina History
While North Carolina has long been known for producing strong running backs and, more recently, standout quarterbacks, the Tar Heels have also quietly developed some of the most dynamic wide receivers in college football
From reliable red-zone threats to explosive deep-ball specialists and record-breaking playmakers, the program’s greatest wideouts have left their mark not only on the school's record books but also on the ACC and national landscape. While trying to trim that group down is no easy task, these five are considered to be the greatest receivers in Carolina history.
5. Quinshad Davis (2012-2015)
While he may not have some of the gaudy numbers that some of the other players on this list may have, Quinshad Davis was a very reliable target for both Brynn Renner and Marquise Williams. After all, he is the career touchdown record holder (25), second in career receptions and third in career receiving yards (2,614).
As a freshman, Davis thrived in first-year coach Larry Fedora’s uptempo offense, becoming a primary target for quarterback Bryn Renner. He played in all 12 games, starting the final 10, and recorded 61 catches for 776 yards and five touchdowns, setting UNC freshman records for receptions and receiving yards. His 61 catches ranked second and his 776 yards fourth in ACC freshman history.
Davis earned All-ACC honorable mention as a sophomore with 48 receptions for 730 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns, including a 32-yard scoring pass to T.J. Thorpe. Through two seasons, his 109 career catches trailed only Hakeem Nicks’ 113.
In his junior year, Davis had 41 catches for 470 yards and six touchdowns, tying Nicks’ career touchdown mark, before a broken tibia in the bowl game ended his season.
As a senior, he started all 14 games, finishing with 55 receptions for 638 yards and four touchdowns, highlighted by a game-winning score at Virginia Tech in Frank Beamer’s final home game.
4. Dyami Brown (2018-2020)
After his freshman year had little production in Fedora’s last season in 2018, Dyami Brown became a dynamic receiver for the offense Mack Brown and Phil Longo installed.
In 2019, he recorded 51 receptions for 1,034 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 20,3 yards per catch –which led the ACC — and tied the school record for most single-season touchdown catches.
Brown was phenomenal once again the following season, catching 55 passes for 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns and was a First-team All-ACC honors as the Tar Heels went to the Orange Bowl, its first major bowl appearance since 1949. He also averaged 20.0 yards per catch, making him the first person since 2000 to average 20 yards per reception in consecutive seasons.
3. Josh Downs (2020-2022)
The Suwanne, Ga. native is one of the most decorated wide receivers in the history of UNC as his name is all over the record books.
Josh Downs' freshman year yielded little production, with seven catches for 119 yards. However, three of those receptions went for touchdowns, showcasing his playmaking ability early.
He had his breakout season in 2021, catching 101 passes for 1,335 yards and eight touchdowns while earning first-team All-ACC honors. His signature performance came in a 59-39 victory over Virginia, when he recorded eight receptions for a career-high 203 yards and two touchdowns. His receptions and yardage totals are the most in a single season in North Carolina history.
Downs finished his Carolina career with 2,483 receiving yards (the fourth most in school history), 202 career receptions (third most at UNC), and multiple school records at the wide receiver position.
2. Hakeem Nicks (2006-2008)
Nicks might be the first big-play wide receiver in UNC history as ever as he became the first Tar Heel player to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards, which he accomplished in 2008. He also caught at least one pass in 26 consecutive games and in 35 of his 36 career games. By the end of his illustrious career, he held 14 school records at North Carolina, including career receptions (181), career receiving yards (2,580) and career touchdowns (21).
He started in all 11 games he played in 2006, finishing with 39 catches for 660 yards and four touchdowns. His breakout game came against Notre Dame, where he had six catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-26 losing effort.
In the 2007 season, Nicks hauled in 74 catches for 958 receiving yards along with five touchdowns His single-season receiving yards were the third most in school history. Nicks finished second in the ACC with 79.8 receiving yards per game and third with 6.17 catches per game.
In his final season in 2008, Nicks was named a first-team All-ACC selection at wide receiver as he posted 68 receptions for school records of 1,222 yards and 12 touchdowns. He led the ACC and ranked 12th nationally with 94.0 receiving yards per game.
He ended his career in the 2008 Meineke Car Care Bowl, catching eight passes for a bowl-record 217 yards and touchdowns of 73, 66 and 25 yards against West Virginia.
1. Ryan Switzer (2013-2016)
Switzer is one of the most electrifying players in the history of North Carolina athletics, let alone football.
The Charleston, W. Va. native tied the NCAA record with five punt return touchdowns in 2013, added two more in 2015 and finished one shy of the NCAA career mark. He owns the ACC record with seven career punt return touchdowns.
At UNC, he set program records for career receptions (244), career receiving yards (2,907), career punt return yards (1,082), career punt return touchdowns (7) and single-season receptions (96 in 2016). He finished as just one of nine players in ACC history with more than 1,000 punt return yards and ranks sixth in league history in that category.
As a freshman at North Carolina in 2013, he led the country with an average of 20.9 yards per punt return while scoring five punt return touchdowns that season. He also added 32 receptions for 341 yards and three touchdowns.
As a sophomore in 2014, Switzer caught 61 passes for 757 yards and four touchdowns. In 2015, he led the Tar Heels with 55 receptions for 697 yards and six touchdowns while also returning two punts for scores.
As a senior in 2016, Switzer set a school single-season record with 96 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. He graduated as North Carolina’s career leader in both receptions and receiving yards.
Be sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter), and don’t forget to like our page on Facebook!