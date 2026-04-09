UNC Has Chance To Land Unique Duo in Chapel Hill

North Carolina could take a page out of Duke’s book for this upcoming season. Last season, we saw brothers Cayden and Cameron Boozer share the court for the Tar Heels' rivals. Carolina has a chance to do the same by signing Kayden Mingo through the transfer portal, the brother of recent 5-star commit Dylan Mingo.

Kayden Mingo has recently entered his name into the transfer portal after a solid season with Penn State. While Penn State didn’t have much overall success, Kayden did. He averaged 13.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in his freshman season with the Nittany Lions. He was the lone bright spot on an otherwise lackluster team last season.

Will Dylan Mingo Stay?

Five-star recruit Dylan Mingo | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Among the mass exodus of current players on North Carolina’s staff, Dylan Mingo has yet to signal for any potential movement, a good sign for Tar Heels fans. It was speculated after Hubert Davis’s firing that Dylan might revisit his commitment, but so far, he’s stayed solid amid the chaos.

Adding the Mingo brothers to the same squad would instantly give the Tar Heels a great boost of a duo with pre-existing chemistry, something desperately needed in Chapel Hill, where it’s looking more and more like the entire roster will be full of new faces compared to last season. In this era of college basketball, it is becoming increasingly rare for players to have the opportunity to build chemistry with teammates over time.

How Will Kayden Fit?

Feb 28, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kayden Mingo (4) gestures while moving with the ball during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Luckily for Carolina, they are indeed in need of guards. Isaiah Denis, Derek Dixon, Jonathan Powell, Jaydon Young, and Kyan Evans all have declared their intentions of leaving Chapel Hill through the transfer portal . Mingo would be a great two-way option who would help fill the massive gaps existing on the roster.

Michael Malone has no doubt been in contact with Dylan since becoming head coach, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s at least prodded with the idea of bringing in Kayden as well.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On a more negative note, I can’t help but have a small worry that if Kayden signs somewhere besides North Carolina , it could possibly intrigue Dylan to leave and meet up with his brother elsewhere. Especially if leaving is already something on his mind, he hasn't vocalized yet.

We know that the thought of playing together is attractive to each of them, as Penn State was one of the finalists for Dylan’s commitment back in February before he ultimately chose the Tar Heels over the Nittany Lions.

Feb 18, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kayden Mingo (4) looks to pass the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Darren Buchanan Jr (5) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

So far, signing Kayden seems like a layup waiting to happen for Carolina, and you have to think they remain the heavy favorites to land the former Nittany Lion.