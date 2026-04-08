UNC Enters Malone Era With Mass Exodus of Roster
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The Michael Malone era is underway in Chapel Hill, and to be honest, it’s not off to the most promising start. After reports surfaced that North Carolina planned to hire Michael Malone, there has been a mass exodus of players from the program.
Whether or not the timing is a coincidence is still up for debate, but the majority of the roster who earned significant playing time last season will not return to Chapel Hill as it currently stands.
Mass Exodus of Roster
Guards Isaiah Denis, Jonathan Powell, Derek Dixon, and Jaydon Young led the domino effect after entering the transfer portal in the first wave of players. Kyan Evans, Zayden High, and James Brown also entered in the second wave that ran through the Carolina basketball program.
Luka Bogavac was the only player to make a declaration to decide to return for a second season so far with the Tar Heels. His development in the offseason will definitely be worth monitoring.
With this many departures immediately, it can be a disaster for a new coach to walk into. Malone certainly has his work cut out for him in the first few months as head coach.
However, amid all of this, many players did something a bit unusual for transfer portal players. Freshmen Isaiah Denis and Derek Dixon entered the portal with the option to return to Carolina, depending on the circumstances.
This is similar to what Seth Trimble did in 2024, when he entered the transfer portal after a Sweet 16 loss in the NCAA Tournament. Obviously, for Trimble, that didn’t hold up, as he ultimately returned to Chapel Hill to finish out his college career.
Freshman Return?
So the question becomes: Will we see either freshman return to Chapel Hill for their sophomore year after all? I say the chances are more likely than some may expect.
For starters, a good sign was given at Michael Malone’s opening press conference, where he was announced as the new head coach of the Tar Heels. Derek Dixon was seen in attendance. This doesn’t seem like something he would necessarily do if he weren’t at least seriously considering the option of returning.
We may be grasping at straws or reading into small gestures a bit too much, but we need hope now more than ever. There are a lot of uncertainties surrounding Carolina basketball right now, so any good news is desperately needed.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.