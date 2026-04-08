UNC Enters Malone Era With Mass Exodus of Roster

The Michael Malone era is underway in Chapel Hill, and to be honest, it’s not off to the most promising start. After reports surfaced that North Carolina planned to hire Michael Malone, there has been a mass exodus of players from the program.

Whether or not the timing is a coincidence is still up for debate, but the majority of the roster who earned significant playing time last season will not return to Chapel Hill as it currently stands.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) reacts to his three-point basket during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Mass Exodus of Roster

Guards Isaiah Denis, Jonathan Powell, Derek Dixon , and Jaydon Young led the domino effect after entering the transfer portal in the first wave of players. Kyan Evans , Zayden High, and James Brown also entered in the second wave that ran through the Carolina basketball program.

Luka Bogavac was the only player to make a declaration to decide to return for a second season so far with the Tar Heels. His development in the offseason will definitely be worth monitoring.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) drives to the basket Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With this many departures immediately, it can be a disaster for a new coach to walk into. Malone certainly has his work cut out for him in the first few months as head coach.

However, amid all of this, many players did something a bit unusual for transfer portal players. Freshmen Isaiah Denis and Derek Dixon entered the portal with the option to return to Carolina, depending on the circumstances.

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) before the game against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

This is similar to what Seth Trimble did in 2024, when he entered the transfer portal after a Sweet 16 loss in the NCAA Tournament. Obviously, for Trimble, that didn’t hold up, as he ultimately returned to Chapel Hill to finish out his college career.

Freshman Return?

So the question becomes: Will we see either freshman return to Chapel Hill for their sophomore year after all? I say the chances are more likely than some may expect.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) passes the ball Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For starters, a good sign was given at Michael Malone’s opening press conference, where he was announced as the new head coach of the Tar Heels. Derek Dixon was seen in attendance. This doesn’t seem like something he would necessarily do if he weren’t at least seriously considering the option of returning.

We may be grasping at straws or reading into small gestures a bit too much, but we need hope now more than ever. There are a lot of uncertainties surrounding Carolina basketball right now, so any good news is desperately needed.