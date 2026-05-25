Why UNC's Veesaar Making Right Decision This Summer
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Former North Carolina big man Henri Veesaar is unlikely to return to Chapel Hill next season, and many are feeling as though that is the right decision for his future.
Veesaar started out his college career as a reserve for the Arizona Wildcats. He spent three seasons in Tucson, getting better each year in all aspects of the game, before transferring to UNC. With North Carolina, Veesaar turned into a star, averaging 17.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game on great efficiency from the floor and from beyond the arc.
His scoring and floor-spacing abilities at his size make him an intriguing prospect. He does come with some concerns on the defensive end, but his skill set is valuable at any level of basketball, and his rapid growth will certainly be appealing to NBA teams picking in his projected draft range.
Veesaar Sticking With Draft
There was a glimmer of hope that Veesaar would be back with the Tar Heels for next season after breaking out in the 2025-26 campaign. However, the Tar Heels made a major change on the coaching front, letting Hubert Davis go after five seasons and hiring Michael Malone, who won an NBA Championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023.
As such, Veesaar decided to keep his name in the 2026 NBA Draft rather than return to school. It’s a risk that he believes is worth taking, considering that Veesaar helped improve his draft stock significantly last season and projects as a potential first-round pick.
CBS Sports’ Cameron Salerno believes that Veesaar is making the right decision, citing his skill set that could help many NBA teams right away. Salerno, like many draft analysts, projects that Veesaar will be chosen in the back half of the first round at this summer's NBA Draft.
Salerno’s Thoughts
“When UNC hired Michael Malone, his top priority instantly became trying to convince Veesaar to come back for a second season at Chapel Hill. That won't happen. Unless there is a last-minute change of heart, all signs indicate Veesaar stays in the draft and capitalizes on a strong offensive season at UNC."
"He is making the right decision because bigs who can shoot will be coveted late in the first round. I see Veesaar going somewhere in the 20s on draft night. There is a place in the NBA for seven-footers who can shoot 42.6% from the 3-point line,” Salerno said.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.