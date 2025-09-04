WATCH: Bill Belichick Previews Matchup with Charlotte, Fixing Mistakes
Bill Belichick speaks to the media for the first time after UNC's season-opening 48-14 loss to TCU.
To watch, check out the video below!
Here is a partial transcript of quarterback Max Johnson's postgame presser after UNC's loss to TCU:
Hey Max, how do you feel to get that touchdown for him to your brother, given how you think that you're doing?
Yeah, I mean, it's just, I'm blessed to be able to play football again, and I just want to give God all the credit. Man, I'm so blessed just to be here and playing this game that I love, but what an even more special moment to have that moment with my brother.
All the hours and times that we've had in high school, and then we played A&M together, and what a special moment.
Q: You just spent so much attention and buzz about Coach Belichick coming in. I'm curious, how would you describe what you're feeling right now with a game that really got away from you guys? Is it a shock, and how do you sort of reconcile what happened?
No, I mean, I thought we were prepared for the game. We prepared, you know, for a week and a half now for TCU specifically.
You know, we've been working on our fundamentals for, you know, this whole past year, and, you know, I thought we were prepared for the game, but, you know, it didn't go our way. We've got to do a better job of executing.
Q: Aside from the outcome tonight, it would be impossible to describe you, other than being victorious and being a success tonight, the fact that you walk around the field and play, given where you were this time of year. Can you kind of process that? And I know that you guys are competitive on the win, but is there any emotion intertwined with processing that?
I wouldn't say I wasn't. I mean, I was just so thankful and happy to be out there.
I just, you know, threw the touchdown and threw the go ball to Varie and just gave God the glory just for, you know, just being blessed to be able to be out there. I can't, you know, I couldn't see myself, you know, a year ago being where I am now, but I always trusted that, you know, I had, you know, my faith in Christ and how that kind of motivated me to get my, you know, my leg healthy and, but, yeah, we've got to do a better job of executing and, you know, we'll be ready to go next week.
Make sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter). Also, go like our page on Facebook!