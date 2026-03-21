Henri Veesaar Makes No Excuses for North Carolina's Loss
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The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a gut-wrenching 82-78 overtime defeat to the VCU Rams on Thursday night in the first round of the 2026 NCAA tournament. The result was even worse, considering that the Tar Heels led by 19 points halfway through the second half.
Henri Veesaar held his end of the bargain, totaling 26 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and one steal while shooting 9-of-18 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, the junior center discussed several factors in the outcome of the game.
Veesaar's Thoughts
As VCU's energy picked up down the stretch, North Carolina's brightness dimmed. However, Veesaar explained how he was not feeling fatigued despite playing extended minutes in a win-or-go-home contest.
- "I did not feel like it," Veesaar said. "I feel like, especially at this time of year, the adrenaline is at level 1,000. So, you don't really feel or think about that. You're just trying to make a play, just trying to help the team win. I think that's what you're really thinking about."
- "I feel like in March it doesn't really matter if you play 40 minutes or 25 minutes, you feel the same way because just the level of energy and adrenaline and the effort you have," Veesaar continued. "It makes no difference."
As mentioned, the Rams hit a different gear in the final five minutes of the game, which is exactly when North Carolina's productivity tapered off. The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center gave VCU credit for creating uncomfortable circumstances for the Tar Heels, even though North Carolina had a commanding lead for the majority of the contest.
- "They did a really good job at the end of the game," Veesaar said. "I think I heard a stat they made 15 of the last 19 shots or something like that. Obviously, they did a really good job. They stretched us out. They were five out."
The Rams' ability to stretch the floor and expose the Tar Heels' lack of energy in pick-and-rolls, as guard Terrence Hill Jr. had his way with 34 points while shooting 13-of-23 from the field, including 7-of-10 from beyond the arc.
- "We didn't have anybody in the paint because they were able to knock down 3s, and they were able to drive us and get the rim and be physical in the drives and we weren't as physical as them," Veesaar continued. "So, they were able to bump us and get shots that they should not get."
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.