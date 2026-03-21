Henri Veesaar Makes No Excuses for North Carolina's Loss

The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a gut-wrenching 82-78 overtime defeat to the VCU Rams on Thursday night in the first round of the 2026 NCAA tournament. The result was even worse, considering that the Tar Heels led by 19 points halfway through the second half.

Henri Veesaar held his end of the bargain, totaling 26 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and one steal while shooting 9-of-18 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, the junior center discussed several factors in the outcome of the game .

Veesaar's Thoughts

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts after losing to the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As VCU's energy picked up down the stretch, North Carolina's brightness dimmed. However, Veesaar explained how he was not feeling fatigued despite playing extended minutes in a win-or-go-home contest.

"I did not feel like it," Veesaar said. "I feel like, especially at this time of year, the adrenaline is at level 1,000. So, you don't really feel or think about that. You're just trying to make a play, just trying to help the team win. I think that's what you're really thinking about."

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots the ball against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I feel like in March it doesn't really matter if you play 40 minutes or 25 minutes, you feel the same way because just the level of energy and adrenaline and the effort you have," Veesaar continued. "It makes no difference."

As mentioned, the Rams hit a different gear in the final five minutes of the game, which is exactly when North Carolina's productivity tapered off. The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center gave VCU credit for creating uncomfortable circumstances for the Tar Heels, even though North Carolina had a commanding lead for the majority of the contest.

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) dunks the ball Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"They did a really good job at the end of the game," Veesaar said. "I think I heard a stat they made 15 of the last 19 shots or something like that. Obviously, they did a really good job. They stretched us out. They were five out."

The Rams' ability to stretch the floor and expose the Tar Heels' lack of energy in pick-and-rolls, as guard Terrence Hill Jr. had his way with 34 points while shooting 13-of-23 from the field, including 7-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6) dribbles the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images