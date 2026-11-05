How UNC 2027 Recruiting Efforts Building Momentum After Henry Commitment

This past offseason, assembling a well-rounded roster to support Michael Malone in his first year as the North Carolina Tar Heels’ head coach was the focal point.

Once the team was solidified , the coaching staff turned its attention to the 2027 recruiting class. North Carolina has been aggressive in pursuing top prospects in next year's class. That culminated in the Tar Heels landing Demarcus Henry, who is the No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 small forward in the 2027 recruiting class, according to ESPN .

We've talked about how Henry's commitment could unlock North Carolina's ability to compile commitments from multiple top-flight recruits. That sentiment appears to be in motion, as guard Jalen Davis revealed his final four schools on Tuesday night. Here's a look at these programs and what it means for the Tar Heels .

Davis' Final Four List

The No. 29 overall recruit in next year's class, according to ESPN, has North Carolina, Gonzaga, Washington, and UCLA in his final four. It's quite the development for the Tar Heels. They arrived late to the process, but it's clear Malone and his staff made quite the impression when the 6-foot-2, 160-pound guard had his official visit in Chapel Hill on Oct. 3.

Essentially, this is a battle between the West Coast and North Carolina. Nevertheless, the 4-star guard having the Tar Heels as a finalist is notable, as the Tar Heels didn't offer Davis until after his top-10 programs were released.

What This Means

Henry's commitment to North Carolina is multi-faceted, and this is a microcosm of the significance of landing the superstar forward. The Tar Heels have gained substantial notoriety for their recruiting chops in next year's class after Henry's announcement. That appears to be an influential factor in North Carolina's ability to compete for other top recruits.

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone and North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) during the first half against the Western Carolina Catamounts at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's not guaranteed that Davis commits to the Tar Heels, if the uber-talented guard joins forces with Henry, North Carolina could potentially remove itself from contention for Nasir Anderson.

Overall, this latest development highlights the coaching staff's ability to recruit at the highest level. When Malone first arrived in Chapel Hill, his inexperience with the current college basketball recruiting landscape was a major concern for many. However, the 55-year-old head coach poached Chuck Martin from John Calipari's staff. During his time at Arkansas, Martin was at the forefront of the Razorbacks assembling multiple top recruiting classes. That influence has shifted to Chapel Hill.

Obviously, there is still a way to go before Davis makes his official decision, but if he elects to take his talents to Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels are primed for an elite 2027 class. Other programs are heavily recruiting CJ Rosser, but the probability of the 5-star forward signing with North Carolina could increase exponentially.

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