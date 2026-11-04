Maximo Adams’ Breakout Gives UNC New Option Against Wofford

Leaving the season opener with a win was most important for the North Carolina Tar Heels, but the path to the result wasn't inspiring.

Much like the preseason, North Carolina struggled in several areas , culminating in an unwavering second half where it led by two points against Western Carolina. The Tar Heels ultimately pulled away for an 80-72 win, but the coaching staff must go back to the drawing board and review the film with the team to improve.

Michael Malone and his staff will also have to re-evaluate some things, including expanding Maximo Adams' role and giving him more minutes. Here's why.

Adams' Performance

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Western Carolina Catamounts forward Fola Sodipo (23) looks for a pass during the first half against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Maximo Adams (25) at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former four-star recruit could be starting on several rosters around the country and had the opportunity to enter the transfer portal after Hubert Davis was fired. Instead, Adams prioritized coaching and development, staying with the Tar Heels and coming off the bench.

While the game exposed some of North Carolina's weaknesses, it also showcased Adams' elite skill set. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward was impressive, to say the least, in his 18 minutes off the bench. During that span, Adams produced 10 points and four rebounds while shooting 3-of-5 from the field, including 2-of-4 from three-point range.

When the second unit was on the floor all at once, which was a good amount, Adams was the focal point of the offense. His ability to float into open areas on the perimeter, catch-and-shoot, and create off the dribble was all on full display.

How Coaching Staff Could Deploy Adams Moving Forward

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone and North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) during the first half against the Western Carolina Catamounts at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not that Adams lit up the stat sheet or took over this game, but his ability to make an immediate impact and be as composed as he was in his first career game at the Dean E. Smith Center was notable. We saw a glimpse of the coaching staff's belief in Adams early on in this game, as he was given minutes with the starters in place of Sayon Keita. North Carolina went with a small-ball lineup, with Jarin Stevenson at the five .

As we've mentioned multiple times over the last several months, the non-conference schedule is when the coaching staff should experiment more with rotations and personnel groupings. When North Carolina faces Wofford on Friday, expect Adams to have more time with the starters and play more minutes.

It may have been one game against an inferior opponent, but Adams clearly looked the part and has certainly earned more opportunities. Throughout the preseason and in the season opener, North Carolina has struggled to score efficiently. Adams doesn't fall under that category, and his consistency is needed with this group. If the Tar Heels are going to struggle on the boards, they might as well have the best scoring options on the floor. Adams is also an underrated rebounder.

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