How UNC Basketball Will Maximize Return on Investment This Season

This offseason has focused on retooling the roster and coaching staff, following an unacceptable end to last season for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels' head-coaching search was complex: they had to pivot after Tommy Lloyd signed an extension with Arizona, Dusty May wasn't interested, and Billy Donovan didn't want to entertain coaching jobs until the Chicago Bulls' season ended. All of North Carolina's top targets were seemingly off the table, backing the program into a corner. That said, landing Michael Malone may be a blessing in disguise.

The timing of the hire also complicated matters for the Tar Heels, as the transfer portal window was about to open. North Carolina had to build its roster core quickly. The transfer portal activity has been a popular topic of conversation this offseason, and on Tuesday, CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter explained why he wasn't impressed with North Carolina's portal class.

Trotter's Thoughts

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Look, North Carolina paid $20 million for this roster. I think there's about 15 to 16 teams that are about $20 million or higher for their roster this year, and I think you can make a case that North Carolina's $20 million roster is the worst of [those teams]," Trotter said. "There's just a boatload of questions."

"This frontcourt, is it one of the best five frontcourts in the [ACC]? No, you like Duke's more, you like Virginia's more, you like Miami's more...like Louisville's obviously way way more," Trotter continued. "...It's not just the frontcourt that's an issue. It's like, the backcourt, I'm not guaranteed for sure that this backcourt's going to rock."

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) goes to the basket against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You can poke holes in Terrence Brown, like how well he gets others involved and if he shoots the three. You can poke holes in Matt Able's like potential versus production. You can poke holes in Neo Avdalas because he was a bad player for two months down the stretch last year in the ACC."

Disputing These Claims

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering the circumstances under which this coaching staff had to operate, North Carolina's roster is better than given credit for. Did the Tar Heels possibly have to overpay to land some of these prospects, who had already been speaking with other programs? Maybe. But at the same time, you can't deny the talent on this roster.

Trotter's questions are fair, but the Tar Heels have a great solution: coaching. If Hubert Davis were still at the helm, then I would align more with these opinions. That said, Malone's approach to roster construction is vastly different from Davis’. In 2025, the Tar Heels revolved around their frontcourt. This offseason, Malone and his staff correctly identified the backcourt as the focal point.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Also, last offseason we praised Davis for landing Kyan Evans and Luka Bogavac in the transfer portal. Bogavac was inconsistent, while Evans was one of the biggest flops in the portal. I say that because talent isn’t the only part of the equation. Coaching is a major factor, too. Malone has extensive NBA experience, and if he identified the aforementioned guards as potential cornerstones, then Tar Heels fans should believe in that approach.

Coaching and development are also reasons why the money spent this offseason will prove worthwhile, with Malone and Chuck Martin leading the way.

Yes, the frontcourt rotation is a major question mark heading into the upcoming season. However, player development and overall schematics give this team a great chance to exceed expectations . Today, most top-end programs probably spend close to $20 million to build a competitive roster.

Does North Carolina's roster on paper not measure up to the others? Sure, but the coaching staff will maximize these players' talents and deliver a strong return on investment. Not to mention, no one expected the Tar Heels' roster to be this competitive based on how the offseason began for this program. The team is impressive in how well-rounded it is.