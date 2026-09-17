How UNC Can Gain National Prowess in 2026-27 Season

We are still a couple of months away from the start of the 2026-27 college basketball season, with the North Carolina Tar Heels entering a pivotal campaign.

Following two consecutive first-round exits in the NCAA Tournament, North Carolina orchestrated a dramatic move, firing Hubert Davis and hiring Michael Malone. The longtime NBA head coach had little time to acclimate to the program and recruiting process . Still, Malone and his staff constructed a competitive roster for the upcoming season. That said, earlier this week, ESPN's Joe Lunardi released the latest version of "Bracketology". Here is where the Tar Heels ranked.

UNC Remains on Same Seed Line

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels didn't move up or down from Lunardi's previous bracket projections and remain locked in as a No. 8 seed. Obviously, that's less than ideal, as North Carolina's second-round matchup would be against a No. 1 seed if it advanced.

Breaking Down UNC's Region in This Projection

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This would be an unfortunate spot for the Tar Heels in the South Region. Based on this projection, Florida is the No. 1 seed in the quadrant, which essentially would be one of the worst scenarios North Carolina could find itself in. That would likely cap the Tar Heels' ceiling at a second-round exit, which would be a disappointment for their fans.

Additionally, this region features several high-end programs, including Michigan State (2), Houston (3), St. John's (4), and Iowa State (5). Now, from a glass-half-full perspective, North Carolina would be playing in Charlotte, a de facto home game in the first round, which, in this bracket projection, would be against Auburn. So, the Tar Heels would be in a comfortable environment in Malone's first game in the NCAA Tournament.

Can North Carolina Exceed These Expectations?

Absolutely. By now, you know where I stand on the Tar Heels this upcoming season. North Carolina may have a completely revamped roster, but the overall personnel is more well-rounded. Not to mention, pairing that talent with a head coach of Malone's pedigree is another reason my belief in the Tar Heels is so firm.

North Carolina was built around its frontcourt in 2025. This season, the Tar Heels' success will be predicated on the backcourt trio of Terrence Brown, Neoklis Avdalas, and Matt Able. This team has a much better chance of succeeding because the coaching staff prioritized bolstering the backcourt. If you look at programs that have won National Championships in recent memory, they have a backcourt that can take over a game.

The Tar Heels can enter the tournament as a top-20 team in the field.