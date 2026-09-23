What Matt Able’s Expanded Skill Set Means for UNC Role

After several players departed in the transfer portal and the NBA Draft, and the team underwent a coaching change this offseason, the North Carolina Tar Heels had to recalibrate everything.

Hiring Michael Malone as head coach was the first step of the retooling process. The timing of his hire complicated the transfer portal window, as he was introduced as head coach while players were signing with other programs. Malone and his staff essentially had to construct a roster on the fly. That said, the Tar Heels had one of the country's more impressive portal classes.

The Tar Heels signed multiple marquee prospects, including North Carolina State transfer Matt Able. On Monday, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard sat down with Jones Angell and Adam Lucas to discuss how he has expanded his skill set this offseason. Here's what Able said .

Able's Thoughts

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) dribbles the ball defended by Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“At [North Carolina] State, I was very much off the ball," Able said. "I was running to the corner. I was hitting corner threes at a high level. I was defending, doing all that stuff. But when I got to the [NBA] combine, what made the decision so hard, was that I was able to show my playmaking, and that’s something I’ve been working on."

“I’ve been watching film on it, getting better at it day by day," Able continued. "So that was something, when I got there, that [NBA teams] didn’t even know I could do just because of the role and position I was in at [North Carolina] State. That’s something I’ve been working on a lot, and I can’t wait to show on the court here at Carolina as well.”

Able's Development Major Factor for UNC

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade with guard Matt Able (3) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Able discussed, his role at North Carolina State was limited to operating as an off-ball, catch-and-shoot wing. While that will be part of his role, Malone will also ask Able to create plays off the dribble. That facet of his skill set was on full display at the NBA scouting combine ahead of the 2026 draft.

North Carolina has assembled a formidable backcourt, with Able, Terrence Brown , and Neoklis Avdalas as the cornerstones. Because the group is interchangeable, each of these guards will have opportunities to create off the dribble. The Tar Heels have several assets, including the aforementioned names that could develop into stars, but Able may be the most consistent and efficient producer.

Able doesn't need the ball in his hands extensively to generate offense. He's a quick decision-maker and doesn't waste dribbles. The sophomore guard averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game last season, while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three-point range in 21.7 minutes off the bench. That is a promising statistical profile, projecting to average north of 30 minutes per game this upcoming season.