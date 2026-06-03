How UNC’s Coaching Staff Influenced Terrence Brown

Terrence Brown likely wouldn’t have imagined he’d be in this position just two years ago. Now, he’s one of the North Carolina Tar Heels’ most anticipated talents heading into next season.

Brown averaged nearly 20 points per game last season for the Utah Utes, a season removed from averaging over 20 points with Fairleigh Dickinson in 2024-25. Over the last two seasons, Brown has established himself as one of the most underrated players in all of college basketball.

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) calls a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

He caught the attention of UNC with his ability to score in bunches and was one of the key transfer portal pick-ups for head coach Michael Malone, who took over the position earlier this offseason after Hubert Davis was fired after five seasons at the helm.

Malone Taking on New Challenge

Malone has never held a head coaching position at the NCAA level, but he has won NBA championships, most recently in 2023 with the Denver Nuggets. Now facing a change of scenery, Malone will be looking to bring UNC back to its promise sooner rather than later, a task that will certainly not be easy given the pressure and expectations placed on the program each year.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brown figures to be the Tar Heels’ starting point guard next season. Of course, he’ll need to improve in the playmaking department if he is to run the offense efficiently, but with a strong coaching staff in place at Chapel Hill, Brown should be able to adjust to his new role rather seamlessly.

Brown recently shared in a recent On3 interview how his relationship with his new head coach has been so far, and how Malone's taking over the head coaching job influenced his decision to come aboard. Specifically, Brown cited the championship-hungry culture as a motivating factor in his decision to join the Tar Heels earlier this offseason.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Sencire Harris (5) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Brown’s Thoughts

“He had a big impact on me going there,” Brown said. “And then the culture there was cool. The assistants have won national championships there – Coach (Sean) May and Coach (Pat) Sully (Sullivan). It’s a culture and family, that’s what made me lean towards them.”

Brown and the Tar Heels will look to keep UNC relevant as they begin a new era under new leadership in the form of Malone. The pressure will be on for the Tar Heels to be on point right away, but they do have the roster, and coaching capabilities to make it happen next season.