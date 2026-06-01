How UNC Basketball Will Remain Competitive Next Season
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The North Carolina Tar Heels are perhaps underrated heading into the 2026-27 season, as despite losing some key players, they still have plenty of talent.
Much of the attention this offseason has been on the head coaching change that the Tar Heels made. After they were bounced from the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season, North Carolina made the shocking move to fire head coach Hubert Davis after five seasons at the helm.
While the Tar Heels certainly weren’t bad under Davis’ watch, his tenure was best described as underwhelming, and the university felt a major change was needed. After a long search, they found their man for the job, former NBA champion Michael Malone, who hasn’t held a position in the NCAA in over 25 years.
UNC Undergoing Changes
As such, many have questioned just how far the Tar Heels can go next season, especially when you pair the loss of Hubert Davis with the loss of some of last season’s stars. In light of the coaching change, many players from last season’s roster entered the transfer portal or departed for the NBA Draft. The most notable of those losses are Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar, who are both headed for the NBA Draft.
Wilson was the team’s best player last season, averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game while shooting 58 percent from the field. He was named an All-American despite being a freshman. Veesaar, on the other hand, was the team’s next best player, averaging 17.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game to pair Wilson with one of the more versatile bigs in the game.
Despite their losses, Malone has made some solid additions in the transfer portal that should keep UNC’s ceiling high next season. Most notably, Terrence Brown and Matt Able will headline the team’s first transfer portal class in Malone’s tenure. With them at the forefront, UNC should remain highly competitive next season, as ESPN’s Jeff Borzello also notes.
Borzello’s Thoughts
“Henri Veesaar made his choice well before the 11:59 p.m. ET deadline Wednesday, closing the door on a return while at the combine earlier this month and forcing new North Carolina head coach Michael Malone to pivot his search for big men overseas," Borzello said.
"The Tar Heels did get good news when Matt Able, a stock-riser at the combine, opted to withdraw his name and head to Chapel Hill. The NC State transfer has first-round upside in 2027 and gives the top of Carolina's roster enough talent to push for the top 25."
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.