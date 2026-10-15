How Early Signs Already Proving Michael Malone's Worth at UNC

Over the last several months, the impact that newly hired head coach Michael Malone has made on the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program has been evident.

That began with the Tar Heels' success in the transfer portal, signing multiple marquee players who should make an immediate impact. The 55-year-old head coach and his staff also retained 4-star recruit Maximo Adams and landed Kevin Thomas, who originally committed to LSU.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Myron Medcalf lauded Malone as the best coaching hire of this year's cycle. Here's what Medcalf said: a couple of reasons why the longtime NBA head coach has impacted the program.

Medcalf's Thoughts

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; UNC Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"[North Carolina] left the family to install a former NBA champion at the head of the program," Medcalf said. "Malone hasn't coached in college in more than two decades, but he has a strong pitch to every high school senior and portal prospect in America who might consider the Tar Heels: Ever heard of Nikola Jokic?"

Roster Identity

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, the Tar Heels were heavily reliant on the frontcourt, as the backcourt left much to be desired in perimeter shooting. Malone has constructed this roster around the backcourt, with Neoklis Avdalas, Matt Able, and Terrence Brown signing with North Carolina this offseason.

Beyond a strong backcourt, the Tar Heels' rotation will feature more versatility and malleability, which wasn't the case last season. At times, North Carolina was too one-dimensional, which led to some of the pitfalls. We saw the Tar Heels' flexibility in the win over USC, as the coaching staff deployed several different rotation combinations. With Malone at the helm and the diverse skill sets on this roster, North Carolina will be difficult to marginalize defensively.

Making Adjustments

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another reason the Tar Heels struggled for stretches in games last season was that former head coach Hubert Davis was reluctant to use timeouts. There were several instances in which North Carolina would surrender substantial runs without burning a timeout to reassess the situation. That was evident in the Tar Heels' first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament against VCU. In general, in-game adjustments were non-existent in 2025.

In North Carolina's opening exhibition game , Malone made it clear that he'll take any opportunity to teach his players, even if it means burning an early timeout. Malone used a timeout less than three minutes into the game after a turnover. He did the same thing two minutes into the second half after an early turnover by Able. These instances illustrate the sense of urgency and accountability that Malone wants his players to embody every game. It was a welcome sight for Tar Heel fans.