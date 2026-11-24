Report cards are in, and the marks are high from UNC's rout of Monmouth on Monday night. North Carolina took care of business against the Hawks, winning 85-45, in a game where Michael Malone and the Tar Heels put their foot on the gas and didn't seem to let up.

North Carolina had 10 players with 10 or more minutes in the match, and here are the grades they received from the win at home.

Terrence Brown: B

Nov 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) lays the ball up during the second half against the Monmouth Hawks at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was both good and bad in Terrence Brown's performance against Monmouth. He once again led North Carolina in scoring, which seems to be an occurrence fans can get used to, although he could have had quite a few more points on the board.

He wasn't as efficient around the rim as many would have liked and didn't secure the ball as well as you would hope. He ended the night with 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting, with 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 turnovers.

Matt Able: B-

Matt Able put up a quiet 8 points on 2-for-4 shooting, but wasn't as impactful anywhere else. He had 24 minutes on the night, yet only ended with 1 total rebound and 1 total assist, though he played solid enough to not warrant any complaints.

Sayon Keita: C

Nov 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Sayon Keita (21) looks for a pass against Monmouth Hawks forward Stefanos Spartalis (10) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sayon Keita got into foul trouble early, and he didn't see the court very often because of it. In just 10 minutes, Keita committed 4 personal fouls, an area he'll need to clean up as the season goes on.

Cameron Fens: B+

It was a quiet night to begin for Cameron Fens, as he didn't score his first bucket until later on in the second half. He did, however, make some crucial plays down the stretch, using his physicality and size to his advantage, something Carolina has been missing up until this point.

He ended the night with 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 personal fouls as well. Again, it's an area that North Carolina's frontcourt will need to be more disciplined in.

Maximo Adams: B

Nov 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) and forward Maximo Adams (25) react during the second half against the Monmouth Hawks at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maximo Adams started the night off hot with two 3-pointers, yet had a quiet night from that point on, as he didn't score again and only put up one total rebound, a very uncharacteristic night for him in that regard.

Jarin Stevenson: B+

Jarin Stevenson had his best night on the boards, grabbing 8 rebounds, and flirted with a double-double as he put up 12 points. He shot 5-of-10 from the field and wasn't as effective as we would have liked to see, going 1-of-5 from three-point range. However, overall, I thought Stevenson looked much more physical in this matchup, something fans have been wanting to see from him all season long.

Kevin Thomas: A

Against Monmouth, we saw flashes of what Kevin Thomas can do for this team, as he becomes a player that fans will want to see more of. His physical profile and potential are intriguing to many, as it should be, and we saw a glimpse of what he can offer this team moving forward.

Alexandros Samodurov: A+

Nov 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Alex Samodurov (22) reacts after scoring against the Monmouth Hawks during the first half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alexandros Samodurov earned the Defensive Player of the Game, a weekly award handed out by Michael Malone. In his 20 minutes on the court, Samodurov played the best of any Tar Heel in the night, ending with a double-double in points and rebounds, along with three assists and two blocks.

Jaydon Young: B

Jaydon Young was a solid contributor off the bench, putting up 5 points on 2-for-5 shooting, while also making a difference on the glass as he was able to grab 4 rebounds in his limited time.

Isaiah Denis: C+

It wasn't the best of nights for Isaiah Denis, as he got into some foul trouble early on and didn't make a major difference on the court. He ended with just 2 points on 1-of-3 shooting, with 2 rebounds and 1 assist, though he only saw 12 minutes total on the night.