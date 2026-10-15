3 Storylines I’m Watching Most in UNC’s Week 7 Matchup

Following a much-needed win in Week 6, the North Carolina Tar Heels turn their attention to the Duke Blue Devils, who are coming off an embarrassing loss to Georgia Tech.

This game has major implications since these two programs are arch-rivals, but it's also an opportunity for both teams to inch closer to bowl eligibility. Both North Carolina and Duke enter this contest confident they can win on Saturday. That said, here are three storylines I'm watching for in Week 7 when these teams face off.

North Carolina's Ability To Contain Nate Sheppard

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stopping the run has been a glaring weakness for the Tar Heels this season, as they are allowing 152 rushing yards per game. That plays right into Duke's hands, with the sophomore running back developing into one of the best players at his position. Through five games, Sheppard has compiled 743 rushing yards on 118 carries (6.3 yards per attempt), with eight touchdowns and 17 receptions for 161 yards and three touchdowns.

The Blue Devils' offense revolves around the 5-foot-10, 205-pound running back. Duke's quarterback Walker Eget has been serviceable, throwing for 980 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception, while completing 62.7 percent of his attempts. I'm not saying Eget is a below-average or backup-level quarterback, but the Tar Heels have had two games this season against signal callers taking the place of the original starter. Despite that, North Carolina was exposed.

Those two instances were against Clemson and Pittsburgh. The Tar Heels were battle-tested in both games, losing to the Tigers after building a commanding lead. Meanwhile, Holden Geriner was underwhelming, and though the Tar Heels won, they were thoroughly outplayed. Both teams rushed for at least 150 yards and dictated terms in one of the two halves.

However, Sheppard is currently listed as questionable.

Will Billy Edwards Jr. Finally Play a Complete Game?

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have yet to see the veteran quarterback put in a full 60 minutes of good play. Edwards Jr. has been underwhelming throughout the season. The Wisconsin transfer has thrown two interceptions in each of the last two games.

Overall, Edwards Jr. has been North Carolina's weak link this season and far from the solution. The sixth-year quarterback's play is sporadic, and despite his experience, Edwards Jr. is wildly inconsistent. Week 7 is his chance to play at a moderately respectable level throughout the game.

North Carolina's Injury Report

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (2) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels were beat up last week, with several players entering last Saturday with an injury designation, and some of those players missed the game. The Tar Heels once again had many names pop up on this week's initial injury report. The secondary will likely be short-handed against Duke after Kaleb Cost and Tre Miller each suffered significant injuries in last week's win.

With the run defense already a major question mark, having two of its top defensive backs out for this contest could prove problematic. This development will be one to keep tabs on as the game progresses.