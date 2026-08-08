How UNC’s Kaleb Cost Taking Next Steps as Leader

The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering a pivotal 2026 season, with an abundance of pressure following a horrendous 2025 campaign.

Leadership and established veterans will play a key role in North Carolina's level of success this season. Speaking with the media after Friday's practice, cornerback Kaleb Cost discussed how the coaching staff wants him to take the next step as a veteran player.

Cost's Thoughts

Nov 16, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Marcus Allen (29) reacts with defensive backs Kaleb Cost (21) and Antavious Lane (1) after intercepting the ball in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Really just learning the defense in and out," Cost said. "Also, learning [about] my teammates as well, how they fit in the defense. Just juggling everything together as a whole. Talking to guys, talking to coaches, and just trying to [build] that camaraderie of the defense and as a team."

"Being more vocal," Cost said of what Belichick expects of him this season. "He tells me to be more vocal as a leader on the defense, as a guy [who] has been here four years. Just talking to the younger guys, getting them acclimated, the new guys, [incoming] transfers, things like that."

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) runs as Richmond Spiders wide receiver Ja'Vion Griffin (5) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. The play was later called back due to a penalty. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Absolutely. It was something I had to adjust to for sure, but I wanted to do it to get on the field," Cost said of playing special teams when he first arrived at North Carolina. "So, me now, in that leadership role, you just kind of take initiative of telling the young guys and new guys special teams is very important. Just seeing over the years, playing ball, seeing how important special teams is."

Main Takeaways

Sep 28, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) reacts to a tackle during the first half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's roster underwent several changes on both sides of the ball, and the secondary features seismic shifts in players elevating in importance. That includes Cost, whose production has taken a leap over the last two seasons, recording 109 tackles, nine pass deflections, and three interceptions.

As a returning senior with another year in Belichick's system, Cost has a great opportunity to demonstrate not only his ability to make plays but also to elevate the talent around him by being a foundational piece in establishing the culture.

Throughout the offseason , I have expressed confidence in Cost and this secondary because of the number of players with another year in the system, the incoming players from the transfer portal, and the recruiting class. With freshman talent such as Kenton Dopson III and Jakob Weatherspoon entering the fray, it is important that the veteran players, including Cost, demonstrate how to carry themselves on and off the field.

This season, especially in the first few weeks, North Carolina's success will be predicated on how the defense performs. Now, being too reliant on the defense will eventually run its course, as the offense needs to hold its end of the bargain. Regardless, I expect this defense to be the Tar Heels’ strongest unit in 2026.