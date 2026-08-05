UNC's Abou Jaoude Included in Prestigious Defensive Award Watch List

It goes without saying that the North Carolina Tar Heels were one of the most disappointing college football programs in 2025.

There were some bright spots, but mostly from individual brilliance. That included pass rusher Melkart Abou Jaoude, who is gaining significant recognition ahead of the 2026-27 college football season. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound edge rusher has been featured in the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watch List, which is awarded to the best defensive college football player.

Why This Matters

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9) sacks Richmond Spiders quarterback Kyle Wickersham (16) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because of what transpired last season, North Carolina had to brace itself for the potential loss of multiple cornerstone pieces to the transfer portal, with those players likely wanting to join programs competing in significant games late in the season. That included Abou Jaoude, who had plenty of suitors calling for his services.

However, the Delaware transfer re-signed with North Carolina, giving head coach Bill Belichick a blue-chip pass rusher who wreaked havoc in 2025. Abou Jaoude ranked sixth nationally and led the ACC with 10.5 sacks, culminating in earning Second Team All-ACC honors. Retaining the veteran pass rusher was not only because of his overall impact, but it sends a message to transfers and recruits that North Carolina is a place to play and develop.

Right or wrong, the 74-year-old head coach still holds value for prospects considering their next program. Abou Jaoude's presence was likely another factor in the Tar Heels landing several high-end defensive players in the transfer portal and recruiting class.

What To Expect From Abou Jaoude in 2026

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9) rushes against Charlotte 49ers offensive lineman Mason Bowers (57) during the first quarter at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With an improved defensive personnel and supporting cast, Abou Jaoude should pick up right where he left off last season. Recording double-digit sacks may not happen again, but that wouldn't be a major concern. The senior edge rusher will draw extra attention from opposing offenses, and offensive lines could shift an additional blocker towards Abou Jaoude.

As long as Abou Jaoude duplicates the same level of impact, his production is not a major concern unless there’s a drastic drop-off, which I don't expect. A marginal decrease in sacks is not what people should be paying attention to. Yes, North Carolina would love for Abou Jaoude to finish top six nationally in sacks again, but his overall disruption against the pass and run is what his success will be measured by.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, Abou Jaoude will continue to operate as the best player on defense and could gain traction as a legitimate high-round draft pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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