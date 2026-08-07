Derek McDonald Explains 'Hungry' 2026 North Carolina Defense

The North Carolina Tar Heels are coming off a disastrous 2025 season, which raises the stakes for the upcoming 2026-27 college football campaign.

In an attempt to quickly solve the issue, the Tar Heels' front office splurged in the transfer portal, signing multiple players on both sides of the ball. One of those acquisitions was former Syracuse linebacker Derek McDonald, who spoke with the media following Thursday's practice.

McDonald's Thoughts

Sep 9, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker Derek McDonald (15) against the Western Michigan Broncos during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, definitely learned a lot from that process. That's just a part of football," McDonald said of his season-ending hip injury last season. "Obviously, everyone goes through injuries, but I'm just excited to get back on the field. You have to learn how to deal with adversity playing this game and going through ups and downs. So, it was just another obstacle in the road, but I'm just ready to get back out there and play ball."

"I think we're just focused on getting better every day. We have a group of really hungry guys. I think guys that do everything the right way. We've come in this offseason with a great work ethic and we've really grown together. So, I'm excited to see what we do on the field this year. I feel really confident in the guys that we brought in, the guys that are already here, and just our growth as a unit because I think we've come a long way and we're really leading the defense."

Overall Takeaways

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Reese Taylor (1) returns a punt as Syracuse Orange linebacker Derek McDonald attempts a tackle in the second quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina's linebacker corps is returning essentially no one from last season, which is why the additions of McDonald and Peyton Seelmann are magnified. Both players will be important pieces on this defense, with McDonald's experience proving to be his most influential quality.

With a defense littered with newcomers and moving pieces across all three levels, it is monumental that McDonald can establish himself as one of the leaders on this defense. The Tar Heels are facing an uphill battle to bounce back this upcoming season and will need the new pieces to gel as soon as possible.

As McDonald states, this defense seems to be moving in the right direction as training camp unfolds , but that progress needs to continue taking shape as the season opener nears. Additionally, with major question marks at quarterback and a rebuilt offense, the defense needs to be the driving force of the team's success, especially in the early portion of the season.

McDonald is coming off a serious injury, but throughout his career, the veteran linebacker has proven to be a consistent contributor and producer on the field. That will need to be the case this season if North Carolina wants to establish itself as a formidable program in 2026.