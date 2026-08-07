UNC Training Camp Mailbag: Biggest Questions After Week 1

The 2026-27 college football season is on the horizon, and that means North Carolina's preparation for the upcoming campaign is heating up.

With the first week of training camp in the books, there are several questions for the program with the season opener three weeks away. That being said, here are the biggest questions emerging from the opening week of the Tar Heels' training camp .

How Is the Quarterback Competition Looking?

Bobby Petrino, center, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for UNC football entering the Tar Heels' second year under head coach Bill Belichick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Based on what head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino have told the media, the competition remains healthy. Also, there is no timetable for the decision regarding the Week 1 starter.

Based on experience, I would project Billy Edwards Jr. and Miles O'Neill to have the inside track for the starting job, with Travis Burgess having an opportunity to pave a path as training camp progresses.

What Are the Expectations for North Carolina's Offense?

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Petrino entering his first season as the offensive coordinator, that side of the ball is a complete unknown. However, it appears that Petrino has a well-thought-out plan for how he wants this offense to look in 2026, which is a welcome sight after last season's events.

During his training camp press conferences, Petrino has stated that this offense will be built around the running game. That makes a ton of sense, given the additions to the offensive line and the impressive depth in the backfield. Additionally, with a new starting quarterback, North Carolina could lean on the run game to make life comfortable for whoever emerges as the QB1.

Other Than Jordan Shipp, Who Will Be Reliable in the Passing Attack?

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates with wide receiver Javarius Green (9) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the top narratives heading into the offseason was who the Tar Heels would add to improve the passing game. Last season, North Carolina was overly reliant on Shipp, who was essentially the only reliable outlet for the quarterback.

To the front office's credit, it provided the quarterback and coaching staff with more than enough answers to solve that issue. North Carolina signed Mason Humphrey, Jaxxon Warren , and Trech Kekahua in the transfer portal. All three players have an opportunity to make an impact in their distinct roles. However, who will emerge as the second option behind Shipp?

Early returns show that Humphrey has been a real playmaker in the first week, catching the attention of his coaches and teammates. Petrino has praised the former Lehigh wide receiver for his ability to come down with contested catches and prove to be a legitimate red-zone threat. Humphrey averaged 18.6 yards per reception in 2025, and that explosiveness has been on full display so far in training camp.