How Neoklis Avdalas Changes UNC’s Offense (and Who Benefits Most)

We are inching closer to the North Carolina Tar Heels' regular-season opener on Nov. 2, with their third and final exhibition game on Tuesday night.

With head coach Michael Malone entering the equation somewhat late in the process, the Tar Heels had to build a roster on the fly. The transfer portal and overseas market were the primary avenues North Carolina's brass used to construct this year's roster. When Malone first arrived in Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels had three players on the active roster. It was a reclamation project, prompting the coaching staff to add 11 players.

One of those additions was Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas, a versatile, play-making guard for the Hokies in 2025. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound guard was the first signing of the Malone era, and Avdalas told reporters earlier this month that North Carolina was one of the first teams to contact him in the portal. That said, here's how Avdalas impacts the Tar Heels' offense in 2026.

How Avdalas Can Unlock UNC

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone instructs his team against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Tar Heels lacked a natural point guard who could operate as a floor general and facilitator. That won't be a problem this season, as Avdalas is a natural passer, possessing guard skills despite being 6-foot-9.

Additionally, Avdalas is a fluid athlete, capable of creating off the dribble and manufacturing his own shots. That ability will open up passing lanes and space for his teammates to move into vacant areas on the court. It's been a mixed-bag preseason for the Tar Heels, and we've yet to see the offense click. While that is the case, North Carolina could be one of the most potent offenses in the nation when conference play arrives.

Who Will Benefit the Most?

Again, we haven't seen it come to fruition in the small sample size of two exhibition games, but everyone in this rotation will benefit from playing alongside the Greek guard. That said, Matt Able and Terrence Brown are the first two players that come to mind in this discussion. Both players will operate in the backcourt, and their versatility on the perimeter is a major factor.

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Matt Able (3) dribbles against Indiana Hoosiers guard Bryce Lindsay (2) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout his freshman season at North Carolina State, Able excelled at playing off the ball as a catch-and-shoot wing. While the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard will be featured more often on the ball, there will be times when he finds himself in a familiar role in Malone's system. Against Indiana, we saw Able's specialty as a perimeter shooter off the ball.

As for Brown, he's struggled mightily through two exhibition outings , as finishing in the lane has been a shortcoming. However, as this personnel gets acclimated, the Utah transfer's production and efficiency should improve. Avdalas will be a significant reason for that development. Overall, Avdalas' willingness to get others involved as a pass-first guard will spur his teammates to put the extra effort in to get to their spots on set plays.