Why Terrence Brown’s Performances in UNC's Preseason Are Alarming

The North Carolina Tar Heels' activity in the transfer portal this offseason was polarizing, as the timing of Michael Malone's arrival complicated matters.

Because Malone's hire coincided with the transfer portal window opening, North Carolina was operating on a much different timeline than other programs around the country. One of the first players the Tar Heels pursued was Utah transfer Terrence Brown.

In 2025, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard averaged 19.9 points per game, while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three-point range. That said, Brown's scoring prowess hasn't translated through two exhibition games. It’s a small sample size, but there's some level of concern about his lackluster effectiveness. Here are some areas that leave much to be desired and must be improved immediately.

Shooting Efficiency

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) goes up for a basket Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the first half of an exhibition game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Shooting from the perimeter is not part of Brown's game, as evidenced by his low percentage last season. To be fair, the veteran guard hasn't forced the issue in that regard, attempting only two three-pointers across the two games.

What's more concerning is his struggles within the perimeter, which is where he is supposed to excel. Even more so, if he's not going to offer much from beyond the arc, then he needs to make his hay on mid-range shots and in the paint. In two contests, Brown has shot 5-of-14 from the field and 1-of-4 from the free-throw line. That poor shooting efficiency has led to an average of 6.0 points per game, well below his 2025 mark.

Sped Up Tempo Leading to Mistakes

Malone constructed this roster with the intent to play extremely fast, signing versatile players capable of playmaking and scoring. Brown's athleticism, ability to play off the ball, and speed off the dribble were other characteristics of his that garnered attention from multiple elite programs around the country.

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone talks to North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the first half of an exhibition game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through the two outings - against USC and Indiana - Brown has five assists and five turnovers. Some of that is correlated with his inability to challenge opposing guards as a reliable jump shooter. On the other hand, Brown is playing too fast and looks sped up at times. That should improve over time as he gets acclimated to his teammates and the system, so you shouldn't be overly concerned.

Overall Analysis

While Brown has been far from impressive in the preseason, programs like Kansas and Kentucky were heavily pursuing the top guard for a reason. That doesn't guarantee that Brown will be great this season, but the skill set and talent are apparent.

The defining factor in Brown's impact for the Tar Heels is his ability to force defenders to respect his jump shot. If the former Utah guard can shoot 35-36 percent from beyond the arc, his opportunities to blow by defenders off the dribble will increase. Until that develops as a consistent aspect of his game, teams will sit off him, which eliminates space on the floor to exploit.

Again, it's only two exhibition games, so it's important not to base everything on these performances, but it's worth noting. Luckily for these players, Malone's system should elevate and maximize their talents. Brown should be one of the top beneficiaries of operating under the longtime NBA head coach.