UNC Basketball Assessment: Why Offense Is Struggling So Far

It's only been two exhibition games, but the North Carolina Tar Heels look far from a finished product, especially offensively.

While nobody expected the Tar Heels to fire on all cylinders, considering all the changes they've gone through this offseason, the performances have been underwhelming, to say the least. With that in mind, here are a couple of reasons why North Carolina's offense has yet to take flight, with the regular season less than two weeks away.

Ball Is Sticking

I've stated this multiple times over the last several months, but this team revolves around the backcourt. As part of the reclamation project , head coach Michael Malone prioritized bolstering that department, signing Neoklis Avdalas, Matt Able, and Terrence Brown in the transfer portal.

In general, this rotation features a plethora of versatile players who can excel in multiple roles. What is so fascinating about this backcourt construction is the interchangeability and flexibility those three players offer. Malone can deploy any of those three as the primary ball handler on a given possession, which opens up so much for the offense.

Despite that, there are times when the ball is stagnant and sticks to one player for a substantial amount of time. Obviously, that's not how the 55-year-old head coach wants his team to play. If you've listened to Malone at all this offseason, he has made it abundantly clear that he values ball and player movement. When the ball doesn't circulate, it leads to contested, low-percentage shots, which have contributed to North Carolina making 39.3 percent of its attempts.

When a team has this many options who can make plays off the dribble, it's very easy for the ball to stick at times. Avdalas leads the team with eight assists in two games, followed by Brown (5) and Angelo Brizzi. Across two contests, the Tar Heels have 25 assists. Not the best, considering the personnel on this roster.

Lack of Cohesion

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Neo Avdalas (17) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With 11 newcomers brought in through the transfer portal and recruiting class, it's going to take time for this team to gel into a finished product. It's going to be a work in progress. You have to remember that these players have only been here for a few months now. The acclimation period is a process.

When the set action doesn't work and it breaks down, North Carolina's offense reverts to one-on-one. That was especially relevant against the Hoosiers, who bumped the Tar Heels' guards off screens, derailing the timing. North Carolina's lack of physicality has been evident, and that shortcoming has affected the offense's operation. Adjusting to that requires established chemistry, which the Tar Heels understandably lack.

Right now, it's easy to feel uneasy about how these two exhibition games have unfolded, but this is a completely revamped roster. Not to mention, Malone is entering his first year as the head coach. If you think the Tar Heels would have everything figured out before the start of the regular season, you are sadly mistaken. These players are figuring out their roles and learning how to operate off each other. This offense will steadily improve and look more refined as the season progresses.