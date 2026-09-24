How UNC Positioning Itself for Elite Backcourt in 2027-28

Despite the circumstances under which the North Carolina Tar Heels' new coaching staff operated this offseason, it has built a compelling roster for the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Regardless of what experts and analysts say about the Tar Heels' transfer portal class, head coach Michael Malone has done a stellar job in recruiting. That success has stretched into next offseason and the 2027 recruiting class. Here's the latest news and what it means for North Carolina moving forward.

Tar Heels Hosting Elite Prospect

Prolific Prep Crew guard Nasir Anderson (1) goes for a lay up during the first quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game against the CIA-Bella Vista Bears at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

North Carolina has had a slew of top-end prospects in the 2027 class visit Chapel Hill in recent weeks, and the program is set to host another elite recruit. 5-star point guard Nasir Anderson moved up his scheduled visit with the Tar Heels to Wednesday. Subsequently, Anderson canceled his original trip with USC.

According to ESPN , Anderson is the No. 11 overall prospect and No. 4 point guard in the 2027 class. Anderson is the second top-flight guard North Carolina has scheduled a visit with in recent weeks, as No. 1 overall prospect Beckham Black was in Chapel Hill last weekend.

Is North Carolina Building an Elite Backcourt in 2027?

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offseason, Malone and his staff clearly prioritized the backcourt as the roster's foundation, signing Terrence Brown, Matt Able, and Neoklis Avdalas. That’s the same strategy for next year's recruiting cycle. In general, the Tar Heels have pursued several marquee prospects and have spoken with multiple players ranked inside the top 10.

It goes without saying that it's a tall task to land both guards, let alone one of them, but the Tar Heels are clearly in the running for Black and Anderson.

Why This Is Significant

AB Elite Beckham Black (0) looks toward the scoreboard during the third day of the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026. AB Elite defeated Brad Beal Elite 76-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We briefly discussed the Tar Heels' backcourt additions in the transfer portal this offseason. There's a legitimate chance that all three of those aforementioned players will be gone after this season. Brown is entering his true senior year, but Able and Avdalas could develop into surefire 2027 NBA Draft prospects.

North Carolina will likely need to replenish its backcourt rotation, and there's no better way than to bring in one or two elite incoming freshman guards. We already know what Black brings to the table, but Anderson has somewhat slid under the radar. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound guard is a downhill driver who consistently gets to the rim. Pairing these two guards together would be a potent tandem. Nevertheless, the Tar Heels are showing they value high-end guard play.