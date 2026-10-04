How Terrence Brown Can Unlock Full Potential at UNC

When juxtaposing last season's roster with this season's, the North Carolina Tar Heels look vastly different.

Michael Malone is entering his first year as the Tar Heels' head coach, and it's safe to say that he values guard play , as he went out, pursued, recruited, and signed Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown, and Matt Able. All three players face questions about their roles this season, but Brown has been among the most polarizing for experts to evaluating how he will fit in Chapel Hill. Earlier this week, the Utah transfer explained how he'll adjust his game to better the team.

Brown's Thoughts

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Obviously, he’s voiced to me that scoring the basketball is a great attribute for myself,” Brown said of Malone. “But being able to get everybody else better. Dishing out the rock, being able to defend and rebound at a high level are other things that I’ve got to do to contribute to winning basketball.”

“[Malone] saw through all of that,” Brown continued. “He pulled up my numbers, my film, and just things like that. He looked through all that, not just my scoring. Reads that I made during the season, and how much better I could be playing for him, and how much better he could get me on the court.”

“Obviously, I came here for a reason. And that’s to win. That’s what Coach wants to do. So just doing what I can to win and get all my teammates better is what I’m focused on doing.”

Why This Is Important

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his time at Utah, Brown dominated the ball and led the offense. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard averaged 19.9 points per game, but his shooting efficiency left much to be desired. A lot of that was because he attempted a high volume of shots.

This season, Brown won't be asked to carry the load as often with the other two aforementioned names. In fact, the senior guard will have opportunities to operate off the ball, with Avdalas able to run the offense. That role will suit Brown well, as he's an elite athlete who can explode to the rim on off-ball screens.

There will still be times when Brown brings the ball up the floor, and the coaching staff wants him to improve as a facilitator. If Brown improves as a passer, it will only open up opportunities for himself, as defenders will have to respect his ability and not drift off him; in the past, he was more likely to take the shot. The Tar Heels' ceiling is contingent on the backcourt rotation, and Brown's development as a passer is monumental.