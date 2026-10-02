Why UNC Basketball Will Have Chip on Its Shoulders

This offseason has been rambunctious for the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program, with Michael Malone taking over as head coach and 11 newcomers on the roster.

Despite adding several marquee players through the transfer portal, recruiting class, and overseas market, several questions surround this team heading into the season. Some of that has been straight-up criticism, while other parts have come from experts and analysis. Throughout the offseason, multiple top 25 rankings have been compiled, with North Carolina either listed as one of the last teams on the list or out of the rankings altogether.

What's the Consensus Opinion?

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the most part, experts and analysts seem to view the Tar Heels as a borderline top-25 team with a capped ceiling. The Sweet 16 is the maximum level North Carolina can achieve in Malone's first season at the helm. Fair or not, reaching the second weekend seems to be the best-case scenario in multiple offseason projections.

It's safe to say that everyone will believe it when they see it with the Tar Heels this season. That said, Malone and these players should embrace flying under the radar and use it to motivate them.

Are the Tar Heels Capable of Proving Doubters Wrong?

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This roster has been underrated; even if you think it's an underwhelming group, you're also overlooking the coaching improvement. North Carolina not only hired Malone, but he also brought in Chuck Martin as his top assistant.

For whatever people want to say about Neoklis Avdalas' struggles in the latter half of last season, Terrence Brown's defensive liabilities, and Matt Able's potential vs. production, this team is built to flip the narrative quickly. The versatility across the board is a major reason my confidence in the Tar Heels this season is extremely high. That doesn't mean they will challenge for a National Championship, but reaching the Sweet 16 is a possibility.

Pairing the talent on this roster with Malone at the helm should produce a better product than last season. While last season's roster also possessed depth, this group feels different, with the bench possessing multiple game-altering players. In 2025, you never knew what to expect from certain players. While we haven't seen this team play a single game, it feels completely different with a legitimate head coach.

With flexibility and interchangeable rotation combinations, North Carolina has the chance to be one of the most complex teams to navigate against this upcoming season. The Tar Heels should exceed these expectations by the end of the season and be firmly entrenched in the top 25.