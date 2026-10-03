Why Angelo Brizzi Is Under-the-Radar Piece for UNC

This offseason has focused on building a competitive roster after the hiring of Michael Malone as the North Carolina Tar Heels' head coach.

Due to the circumstances, the Tar Heels' roster construction is complex and unique, with 11 newcomers in the rotation. The front office and coaching staff signed multiple intriguing players , including Buffalo transfer Angelo Brizzi, who is playing for his fifth team in as many years. Earlier this week, the fifth-year player discussed what he will bring to North Carolina.

Brizzi's Thoughts

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“[The guys] respect my experience and my age,” Brizzi said. “Having been around the block and seen a lot in college, I think I have a good understanding of what it takes for a team to win.”

“I’ve been on winning teams. I’ve been on teams that underachieved and didn’t win as much as they should,” Brizzi continued. “So, I think I have a good grasp on what can help steer a team in the right direction. And that’s all I’m trying to do. Just trying to share my experience, give input where I think it can.”

Experience

Nov 14, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Angelo Brizzi (10) gestures against the Delaware State Hornets in the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Brizzi's years of experience will be a pivotal component for the Tar Heels. Additionally, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard has played at four different programs during that span, proving he can adjust to his surroundings and produce.

Yes, transferring that many times can be viewed as a red flag, but at the same time, player movement is encouraged. Also, his impact and statistical output have increased every year.

Efficient Production

Mar 17, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Angelo Brizzi (10) during practice before the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Brizzi took a major leap in 2025 in his lone season at Buffalo, averaging 14.5 points per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three-point range. The veteran guard also shot 83.4 percent from the free-throw line, which was an Achilles' heel for the Tar Heels last season.

Inserting Brizzi into a rotation featuring playmaking guards and wings will prove a seamless fit. Having a player who can spot up from the perimeter and knock down threes at a lethal rate will put immense pressure on North Carolina's opponents to defend its half-court offense. Brizzi averaged only 1.8 assists per game last season, but he can also create for others off the dribble. His ability to come off the bench and score in bunches in stretches will be monumental for the Tar Heels.

Brizzi could be an underrated piece for the Tar Heels.