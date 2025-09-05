How Tar Heels' Hubert Davis Feels About Seven-Footer Henri Veesaar
The UNC men's basketball team was outmatched in the paint last season against the majority of its opponents. Head Coach Hubert Davis had to place former Tar Heel, Drake Powell, now in the NBA, at the four-spot (or in other words, the power forward position) at times — even starting him there in numerous cases. Powell is naturally a guard, but his athleticism allowed him to play out of position when called upon due to the lack of a true center and depth in the frontcourt. North Carolina paid the price for it, and in the end, it led to a first-round exit against Ole Miss in this year's NCAAT.
One offseason later, and Coach Davis, plus the help of General Manager Jim Tanner, has acquired the big man who will be a huge difference maker. Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar, a seven-footer, is the presumed starting center for the 2025-2026 season.
- "Henri is, he's got tremendous size, and it's not just blocking shots, but it's altering shots as well," said Davis during Tuesday's press conference. "He's a really good rebounder, and so, throughout his career, he's been able to play a number of different defenses, whether it's different coverages on ball screens or being able to switch. He can guard guards out on the perimeter, and you know, teams and individuals that have the ability to do that make them a really good defensive team, and that's something that's a high priority for us."
- "I've talked about rebounding, but you know, you got to defend. We got to be a really good defensive team, and you have someone like Henri, who also is older, and he's very vocal, which allows us to have really good communication. That's something that's a huge benefit for us."
North Carolina will be able to defend and rebound much better with Veesaar at the forefront of the defense. He will be an anchor that the Tar Heels can lean on whenever opposing guards and big men get to the lane.
The Difference One Offseason Can Make
UNC's turnover was large, but it now has six big men that Coach Davis can insert at any given moment, depending on the situation. Besides Veesaar, five-star Caleb Wilson, Alabama transfer Jarin Stevenson, Zayden High returns from his one-season absence, James Brown returns for his sophomore season and the late addition of High Point transfer Ivan Matletkovic rounds out the group.
This roster has the tools to compete with other frontcourts that serve size and depth, but the rotation and game plan execution will be crucial to the Tar Heels' success starting this fall.
