UNC’s Hubert Davis, Players Speak at ACC Tipoff
North Carolina took the main stage podium at the ACC Tipoff on Tuesday as head coach Hubert Davis spoke as well as players Seth Trimble and Henri Veesaar.
To watch, check out the video below!
Here is a partal transcript from their press conference with quotes from Davis:
HUBERT DAVIS: Just a real honor and a privilege to be here with you guys for the next 10, 15 minutes, but also being alongside Henri and Seth. Just a joy to coach and really excited about this upcoming season.
THE MODERATOR: We'll open it up to questions.
Q. Player development has always been a thing for North Carolina. How are you developing some of the players, your new players, and some of your senior players? How are you developing them now to Tar Heel basketball?
HUBERT DAVIS: Well, I mean, player development, there's a number of things at the top of the list, and player development is one of them. In order for our team to be good, each individual player has to be good. One of the things that I always tell the guys as a coach, filter through comes from two things. One, obviously my personality, and, two, my experience as a player.
One of the things in terms of individual development that we speak about at great length every day is for our guys to be basketball players. I know that sounds simple, but for our guys to check a number of different boxes on both ends of the floor, not one-dimensional.
What great example of Seth and Henri, of guys that can get it done on both ends of the floor and do a number of things on the offensive end, whether it's around the basket or obviously outside from three-point range. And so those are things that we talk about and things that we individually develop and work on on a daily basis out there on the floor.
Q. The importance on size was a focus this offseason. How are the bigs coming along so far, and how valuable is it to get Zayden back on the roster?
HUBERT DAVIS: One of the things that heading into this season or in the offseason that we wanted to improve on, obviously as you mentioned, our size, but the thing that would take it a step further was not just size in the front court, but positional size. I mean, we've got really big guards. Seth is big, and Jonathan Powell is 6'6"; Luka is 6'6". And so we've got positional size. It allows us to do a number of things versatility-wise on both ends of the floor. I've always believed and always will believe that rebounding is the number one determining factor of the outcome of the game at both ends of the floor, and from an offensive rebounding standpoint, that's an area that
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!