What Can Ivan Matlekovic Bring to Hubert Davis’ Roster?
The UNC men's basketball team has added Ivan Matlekovic to its roster, and the six-foot-eleven High Point transfer will become Head Coach Hubert Davis' sixth big man (Henri Veesaar, Caleb Wilson, Jarin Stevenson, Zayden High and James Brown). North Carolina's depth in the frontcourt far outweighs what fans saw last season, as Coach Davis did not have nearly as many options.
Ven-Allen Lubin (transferred to NC State), Jalen Washington (transferred to Vanderbilt) and Jae'Lyn Withers (Heroes Den Bosch) are all now out of the program. At the beginning of the season, Coach Davis slotted Drake Powell (now in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets) at the forward position despite being a natural guard; his length and athleticism gave him versatility to play out of position.
Matlekovic averaged 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.2 assists while shooting 75% from the field through five games. Yes, those numbers are not extravagant or shine on paper, but he will be helpful during practice, going up against his fellow teammates and presenting the kind of look opponents may have throughout the 2025-2026 campaign.
However, during the right game situation, his size can become useful and can be the difference a make or missed shot. Or perhaps Coach Davis and the staff will be able to mold him into a reliable big man within the rotation (one that has plenty of depth already).
Sean May will be crucial in Matlekovic's development during the rest of his time in college, as May has the experience not only coaching big men, but as a player himself, being victorious under former Head Coach Roy Williams at the end of the 2004-2005 season. The Tar Heels won against Illinois by a score of 75-70.
The variety of play styles Coach Davis has in his frontcourt contrast greatly from Wilson's high-flying athleticism, to Zayden High's fierce competitive nature, or Henri Veesaar's defensive in the paint and be as mobile as he is with the ball in his hands. Once the year is goes underway on November 3, there may be some mixing and matching to see which big men work and do not work.
For Matlekovic? The right coaching can bring amplify his game in the right manner.
Nonetheless, there are still two whole months ahead until starters are named and rotations are created, but this roster has the personnel containing the right kinds of pieces.
