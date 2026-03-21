Hubert Davis Credits Trimble's Loyalty as UNC Career Closes

The North Carolina Tar Heels were well on their way to a second-round appearance in the 2026 NCAA tournament with a 19-point lead halfway through the second half against the VCU Rams on Thursday night. However, the team self-destructed, falling 82-78 in overtime.

Senior guard Seth Trimble played his final game in a North Carolina uniform, recording 15 points, eight rebounds, and six assists while shooting 5-of-11 from the field, including 1-of-4 from three-point range. While speaking with the media, the distraught guard shared what transpired in the final minutes.

Trimble's Thoughts

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) rebounds the ball Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

North Carolina looked exhausted and mentally spent in the final five minutes of the game. Trimble confirmed that, but elaborated on how the team has been in those situations throughout the season.

"Going off what he [Henri Veesaar] said, you get tired during the game, simple as that," Trimble said. "You get tired, but we've been in that position many, many times this year. So, it wasn't anything at first."

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) dribbles against VCU Rams forward Barry Evans (5) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels were dreadful in the final minutes of regulation and the entire overtime period, failing to make one field goal. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard spoke on what led to North Carolina's offensive struggles during overtime.

"Overtime, we were getting great looks, shots just weren't falling," Trimble explained. "I think overtime was as simple as that. I think in the second half we just slowed down too much, got a little tense, and we weren't playing as loose as we were playing the whole game. That makes a difference."

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots past VCU Rams forward Michael Belle (8) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Trimble's impact has been transparent this season as the most experienced player on the roster, and head coach Hubert Davis echoed this sentiment during his postgame press conference.

Hubert Davis Credits Trimble's Loyalty

"It is, just to have Seth [Trimble] to be able to coach over the last four years, I can't think of a more accomplished player and a great kid to be around and to coach," Davis said. "To be at one institution, his devotion to this team, to this program, and to this university should be celebrated for what he's done and the impact that he's made on this program and this team and this university forever."

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It is obviously a disappointing end to the season for the Tar Heels, who were in control for the majority of the game and led by as much as 14 with six minutes left in the game. However, free throws and sloppy turnovers were contributing elements to North Carolina's downfall.