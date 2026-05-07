North Carolina’s Biggest Areas of Improvement From Last Season

It goes without saying that the North Carolina Tar Heels underachieved last season, despite boasting one of the deepest rosters in the country.

Yes, injuries - specifically Caleb Wilson - derailed the Tar Heels' aspirations and expectations in the NCAA Tournament, but there were several red flags demonstrated throughout the season that reared their ugly heads in the first-round defeat against VCU.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This offseason, North Carolina has aimed to ensure that these problems do not recur in a way that overwhelms next season and beyond. With all of that in mind, here are a few areas the Tar Heels have made the most improvements in.

Coaching

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

While Michael Malone has no experience as a college basketball head coach, his track record in the NBA indicates he is light-years ahead of Davis. The 54-year-old head coach led the Denver Nuggets to an NBA Championship in 2023 and made several playoff appearances during his tenure in Mile High.

Additionally, Malone's schematics will also be night and day compared to what was being run last season. North Carolina's offense should feature flowing ball movement and off-ball involvement, constantly keeping opposing defenders on their toes. Accountability was something that Davis was scrutinized for during his tenure in Chapel Hill, and that was apparent in his postgame press conference following the loss against VCU in March.

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to guard Jamal Murray (27) during a break in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Malone hammers accountability and wants his players to take responsibility for their actions on and off the court. That understanding that every action has consequences should lead to a more disciplined defense and prevent struggles from snowballing into glaring weaknesses.

Backcourt Production

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is more theoretically speaking, as we have not seen any of the new additions to the roster play a single minute in a Tar Heel uniform. However, the talent paired with the revamped coaching staff should eclipse what North Carolina's guards produced last season.

And quite frankly, it will not take much to surpass what unfolded in North Carolina's backcourt last season. Seth Trimble, Derek Dixon, Luka Bogavac, and Kyan Evans rounded out that department, but three-point shooting was an inconsistent variable, and in Trimble's and Evans' cases, nonexistent. The Tar Heels shot 34.2 percent from three-point range in 2025, which is a major disappointment when considering that Henri Veesaar shot 42.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Terrence Brown, Neoklis Avdalas, and Matt Able should be able to contribute to a higher three-point efficiency output next season. Despite Brown and Avdalas each shooting just above 32 percent from the perimeter, those should improve under Malone. Each player's ability to score at all three levels was not consistently present in the Tar Heels' backcourt in 2025.