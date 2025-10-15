All Tar Heels

Former UNC Hoops Star Takes On Special Projects Role

A key contributor to North Carolina’s ACC tournament titles in 2007 and 2008, Marcus Ginyard is set to return to campus—this time swapping his jersey for business attire.

Grant Chachere

Rameses Jr. at the Blue-WHite Scrimmage on Oct. 4, 2025
Rameses Jr. at the Blue-WHite Scrimmage on Oct. 4, 2025 / Jackson McCurdy, Tar Heels On SI
In this story:

Ginyard is the new Director of Special Projects at UNC, a role jointly supporting leadership in the Offices of Public Affairs and Finance and Operations. In this role, he will provide high-level operational and strategic support to the Chancellor, the Chief Strategic Officer and the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Operations.

Among Ginyard’s main duties are assisting the secretary of the university with Board of Trustees operations and overseeing unique projects for the trustees.

He also serves as an official university representative at major events and collaborates with campus leaders to push forward university-wide projects.

Mar 11, 2010; Greensboro, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Glen Rice Jr (41) defends as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Marcus Ginyard (1) dribbles in the first round of the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Additionally, Ginyard is integral to fostering connections between the university and the broader community, particularly as he helps shape the long-term vision for the Carolina North development by partnering with the university and local groups to promote mutual goals.

Outside his professional career, Ginyard is actively involved in service and leadership.

Mar 2, 2010; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels seniors guard Marcus Ginyard (1) and forward Deon Thompson (21) react toward the end of the 2000th victory in the history of the program at the Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels defeated the Miami Hurricanes 69-62. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

He is a member of the Carolina Alumni Board of Directors, the Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina Board of Directors, and the UNC Institute for the Environment Board of Visitors, where he co-chairs the development committee.

Ginyard also brings his basketball expertise to fans as a broadcaster for the ACC Network.

Playing Career Highlights

UNC
Jan 20, 2010; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Marcus Ginyard (1) on the court during the game at the Dean E. Smith Center. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons defeated the Tar Heels 82-69. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Known for his tenacious defense while at North Carolina, Ginyard was recognized as Defensive Player of the Game 20 times during his 107-game career with the Tar Heels and made 55 starts.

Ginyard was named UNC's Defensive Player of the Year in both the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons, and also earned spots on the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Defensive Teams selected by both the media and coaches in 2007-08. That same season, he was named to the ACC All-Tournament Team.

Mar 2, 2010; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Marcus Ginyard (1) defends as Miami Hurricanes guard James Dews (23) has the ball at the Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels defeated the Hurricanes 69-62. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ginyard’s talents extended beyond defense—he topped 600 points in his collegiate career and displayed impressive versatility, playing four different positions during his time at UNC.

A stress fracture in his left foot sidelined Ginyard early in his senior season and led him to take a medical redshirt. He continued to support the team throughout the 2008-09 season as North Carolina went on to win the NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship.

In his final season as a Tar Heel, Ginyard had career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals as he averaged 7.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game

Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.