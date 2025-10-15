Former UNC Hoops Star Takes On Special Projects Role
Once a star for UNC's ACC Tournament championship teams in 2007 and 2008, Marcus Ginyard will return to campus, this time trading his jersey for a suit and tie.
Ginyard is the new Director of Special Projects at UNC, a role jointly supporting leadership in the Offices of Public Affairs and Finance and Operations. In this role, he will provide high-level operational and strategic support to the Chancellor, the Chief Strategic Officer and the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Operations.
Among Ginyard’s main duties are assisting the secretary of the university with Board of Trustees operations and overseeing unique projects for the trustees.
He also serves as an official university representative at major events and collaborates with campus leaders to push forward university-wide projects.
Additionally, Ginyard is integral to fostering connections between the university and the broader community, particularly as he helps shape the long-term vision for the Carolina North development by partnering with the university and local groups to promote mutual goals.
Outside his professional career, Ginyard is actively involved in service and leadership.
He is a member of the Carolina Alumni Board of Directors, the Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina Board of Directors, and the UNC Institute for the Environment Board of Visitors, where he co-chairs the development committee.
Ginyard also brings his basketball expertise to fans as a broadcaster for the ACC Network.
Playing Career Highlights
Known for his tenacious defense while at North Carolina, Ginyard was recognized as Defensive Player of the Game 20 times during his 107-game career with the Tar Heels and made 55 starts.
Ginyard was named UNC's Defensive Player of the Year in both the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons, and also earned spots on the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Defensive Teams selected by both the media and coaches in 2007-08. That same season, he was named to the ACC All-Tournament Team.
Ginyard’s talents extended beyond defense—he topped 600 points in his collegiate career and displayed impressive versatility, playing four different positions during his time at UNC.
A stress fracture in his left foot sidelined Ginyard early in his senior season and led him to take a medical redshirt. He continued to support the team throughout the 2008-09 season as North Carolina went on to win the NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship.
In his final season as a Tar Heel, Ginyard had career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals as he averaged 7.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game
