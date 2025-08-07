Tar Heels Insider Podcast: Media Availability Day Two Recap
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, Tar Heels On SI beat writers Grant Chachere and Jeremiah Artacho breakdown the takeaways from UNC's second media availability day.
To watch, view the video below
Here is a partial transcript from North Carolina senior cornerback Marcus Allen's presser on Aug. 2.
Q: What do you have to achieve personally, and are you approaching it so you can be that kind of guy?
Macus Allen: Yeah, I'm approaching it just 100%. I'm just trying to work on my craft and perfect the little things that kind of held me back last year. Just get better at the things that I know I need to work on. Ultimately, just go out there and make plays because I know what I can do, so I just need to go out there and put it on the field.
Q: What is it like having Thad on the other side? What did you learn from observing a guy coming in from a different program?
Marcus Allen: Yeah, Thad is one kind of guy. He brings a lot of energy, a lot of confidence, so just having that on the other side of the field, knowing that that side of the field is being taken care of, having a partner, just like kind of how it was with Hussie, having a partner there that's going to push each other. If one of us is messing up, we're going to hold each other accountable, make sure we get it right, and make sure we do our part so that our team can win.
Q: Yeah, to obviously elaborate from what you were just talking about with Thad, that he obviously is a guy that has a lot of experience in the points he's played in the national championship, things like that. I guess, what types of maybe pointers does he kind of give you? Obviously, your experience is better too, but what kind of, I guess, things do you guys talk about as far as playing the defensive back position?
Q: Marcus, how important is the versatility for this defense?
Marcus Allen: Versatility is important. You know, we want to build a plug -and -play guys, you know, have guys go to play different positions so that whatever you can do best is, you know what I'm saying, what you're going to be put on the field to do.
