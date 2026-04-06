UNC Job May Not Be As Attractive as Originally Thought

On Friday, the North Carolina Tar Heels took a major gut punch in their head coach search, as Arizona's Tommy Lloyd turned down the opportunity and signed a contract extension with the Wildcats, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

What Thamel Said

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd watches during practice ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has agreed to a new deal with the school, he announced," Thamel reported. "Arizona's new five-year deal with Lloyd will make him one of the five highest-paid coaches in college basketball, per me and Jeff Borzello."

Not only was the decision disappointing because the Tar Heels missed out on one of its top targets for the vacancy, but it illustrated something that North Carolina fans may not want to admit. The brand and logo may be losing their shine. While that may be an exaggeration, former Wake Forest player and assistant coach Randolph Childress and Rob Dauster believe that could be the case, considering the current state of the Tar Heels' coaching situation.

Childress' Thoughts

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd speaks during a press conference ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Not only did Lloyd forgo the opportunity to join North Carolina, but he also took less money to stay with Arizona, according to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander .

"Sources: [North Carolina] offered Tommy Lloyd a top-two contract in [college basketball]," Norlander stated. "Lloyd took less to stay, but will still bump up to $7.2 million starting next season. Staff pool also will get a huge bump [plus] incentives brought back to their contract structures. He'll also no longer report to the [athletic director]."

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd walks off the court after an Elite Eight game against the Purdue Boilermakers of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Childress' comments on the Tar Heels' situation were validated by what transpired this weekend before the Final Four began.

"I think it’s just amazing to me that the Carolina job would fall that far," Childress said. "I would have never thought that many coaches would say no to North Carolina. … You can’t tell me you’re not going to that program. I think it’s hard because that’s the first time they’re going to go outside the family.”

Dauster's Thoughts

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd directs players during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Dauster echoed these sentiments and explained how the Tar Heels are not used to being overlooked. The program expects to never be rejected by anyone.