UNC Job May Not Be As Attractive as Originally Thought
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On Friday, the North Carolina Tar Heels took a major gut punch in their head coach search, as Arizona's Tommy Lloyd turned down the opportunity and signed a contract extension with the Wildcats, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
What Thamel Said
- "Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has agreed to a new deal with the school, he announced," Thamel reported. "Arizona's new five-year deal with Lloyd will make him one of the five highest-paid coaches in college basketball, per me and Jeff Borzello."
Not only was the decision disappointing because the Tar Heels missed out on one of its top targets for the vacancy, but it illustrated something that North Carolina fans may not want to admit. The brand and logo may be losing their shine. While that may be an exaggeration, former Wake Forest player and assistant coach Randolph Childress and Rob Dauster believe that could be the case, considering the current state of the Tar Heels' coaching situation.
Childress' Thoughts
Not only did Lloyd forgo the opportunity to join North Carolina, but he also took less money to stay with Arizona, according to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.
- "Sources: [North Carolina] offered Tommy Lloyd a top-two contract in [college basketball]," Norlander stated. "Lloyd took less to stay, but will still bump up to $7.2 million starting next season. Staff pool also will get a huge bump [plus] incentives brought back to their contract structures. He'll also no longer report to the [athletic director]."
Childress' comments on the Tar Heels' situation were validated by what transpired this weekend before the Final Four began.
- "I think it’s just amazing to me that the Carolina job would fall that far," Childress said. "I would have never thought that many coaches would say no to North Carolina. … You can’t tell me you’re not going to that program. I think it’s hard because that’s the first time they’re going to go outside the family.”
Dauster's Thoughts
Dauster echoed these sentiments and explained how the Tar Heels are not used to being overlooked. The program expects to never be rejected by anyone.
- “I don’t think that [North] Carolina is used to the idea that being [North] Carolina isn’t inherently better than being these other programs," Rob Dauster said. "I think [North] Carolina is adjusting to the idea that … being a Blue Blood is not inherently going to make you a more appealing job, it makes it so that you have the money to make it more appealing."
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.