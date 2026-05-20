The North Carolina Tar Heels' administration turned heads this offseason when it hired Michael Malone as the program's next head coach.

It was one of the most polarizing discussion points in the media, but Malone's track record and accomplishments this offseason are why the Tar Heels may have made the best decision possible. While speaking with TarHeel247 last week, RJ Hampton, a former player of Malone's, spoke glowingly of the 54-year-old head coach.

What Hampton Said

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"My experience with him was always great," Hampton stated. " I got traded toward the end of my rookie year, but when I was with Coach [Michael] Malone, he was just a players' coach. He was full of energy. He loves the game of basketball."

"He put a lot of trust in me when I was young. I was 18 at the time, so having that trust with him was a big thing for me at the beginning of my career. So I know these college guys he is going to be coaching will be getting the same thing. I know the players at North Carolina are going to love him."

Oct 6, 2018; Colorado Springs, CO, USA; USA Men's Junior National Team participant RJ Hampton (72) during minicamp at the U.S. Olympic Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Throughout the recruitment process, Malone has been straightforward and direct in his meetings. On the other hand, Malone is also known as a players' coach. Hampton explained how Malone walks the fine line and what he expects from his team.

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to guard Jamal Murray (27) during a break in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

"I think he balances that by putting his trust in you when you show him what you can do," Hampton said. "I earned my trust in practice. My first ten to twelve games of my rookie year I didn't see the floor once, but every day I showed up early, stayed late, and eventually he put that trust in me."

"When I was performing there wasn't any BS. Now we are just playing. RJ is in the lineup. RJ is in the rotation. Yeah, obviously it's a fine line, but you have a coach who you feel is like a friend. You could talk to him about anything. So that's the experience I had with him. It was actually very good. It was a great time playing for him… a great time."

Oct 2, 2023; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard RJ Hampton (4) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Part of the discussion pertaining to Malone's arrival in Chapel Hill is how he will adapt to the college game. However, Hampton believes the veteran head coach will implement multiple NBA principles into North Carolina's operations.

Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"I think he will go about it the same way, honestly," Hampton said. "I don't think he is going to try to conform to the college game. I think he is going to try to bring the NBA game to college, and I think that is the best thing to do. Obviously, the talent level is different. But he knows his guys. He knows his personnel very well. So, whoever he has on his team he is going to try to fit it around like he did in the NBA."

Overall Thoughts

Mar 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures to his team during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

These comments echo what we have been saying throughout the offseason. The Tar Heels will play an innovative brand of basketball, and they should be much more disciplined on both ends of the court.

With improved coaching, North Carolina has a chance to transform into one of the surprise stories of the 2026-27 college basketball season.