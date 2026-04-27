North Carolina Lands Intriguing Henri Veesaar Replacement

Over the weekend, the North Carolina Tar Heels received disappointing news that Henri Veesaar was declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Some players enter the draft while maintaining their college eligibility. However, in this case, Veesaar made it clear that he is keeping his name in the draft and will not return to Chapel Hill. The center's departure left a major void in the Tar Heels' frontcourt, and with limited options remaining in the portal, Malone and his staff needed to find a replacement.

Father Ryan's Cade Bennerman (35) goes to the basket against JPII’s Kamden Days (5) during a high school basketball game Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Hendersonville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Monday, the Tar Heels signed Northwestern transfer Cade Bennerman, who redshirted this past season.

Bennerman's Background

Father Ryan's Cade Bennerman (35) looks to pass the ball during a high school basketball game against JPII Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Hendersonville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shortly after earning Bennerman's commitment last offseason, Northwestern head coach Chris Collins highlighted Bennerman's skill set and explained that he has ample room to grow.

“Cade is a huge upside player,” Collins said. “He’s long, athletic, and has skill with good hands and feet. Cade can run the floor at his size, play at the high post, make shots, and handle the ball. We feel his best days are ahead of him.”

What This Means for UNC

Jan 28, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Maxim Logue (77) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Prior to this signing, the Tar Heels had not yet secured a starting center for next season. Logue was an underrated addition, but he is a developmental piece who would thrive coming off the bench. Bennerman is also another developmental piece, as he still has four years of eligibility remaining, but the 7-foot-1, 205-pound center is more likely to transform into a starting center.

During his senior season at Father Ryan, Bennerman averaged 13.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. Throughout the transfer portal window, several marquee frontcourt players have signed with various programs, so Bennerman's addition could be viewed as a tad underwhelming, but this is a significant acquisition by Malone, who is looking forward to building this roster.

Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“We have some young players coming into the program, and I want to be there for them," Malone said. "I want to help them develop into a full package, not just as a player, because we want to win games, but I want that player to keep coming back because he knows that we had their best interest in heart, in all factors of their life.”

Bennerman's 7-foot-5 wingspan, paired with his ability to shoot, handle the ball, and operate at the high post, will be magnified in Malone's system. Losing Veesaar is a major blow for the Tar Heels' aspirations next season , but Bennerman is the best alternative option available on the market.