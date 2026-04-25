Wild Truth Revealed About UNC's Veesaar's NBA Draft Declaration
In this story:
The North Carolina Tar Heels' 2026 roster took a major hit on Friday, as star center Henri Veesaar declared for the NBA Draft. According to reports, the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center has no intention of removing himself from the draft process, ending his tenure in Chapel Hill.
In addition to forgoing his senior season, Veesaar also turned down lucrative offers from multiple programs, according to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.
What Norlander Revealed
- "By the way, multiple schools tried to lure Henri Veesaar into the portal in the past few weeks by offering him at least $6 million, per multiple sources," Norlander reported. "UNC's NIL negotiations never approached that range, but the Heels definitely could've cleared $4 million had he opted to stay."
Veesaar declaring for the draft is one thing, but this report reveals another element in the equation, leaving it to be unpacked. Here are a few takeaways from this entire situation.
Veesaar's Decision Indicative of Draft Stock
Based on the reported figures for schools' offers on the table, Veesaar's pre-draft evaluation must be promising for him to reject guaranteed money in favor of a chance to be selected in the first round. The 2026 NBA Draft is loaded with superstar potential, with the first 15 picks potentially being exclusively all freshmen.
Players who would have been viewed as top-20 picks will be pushed down the board because league executives value extremely young players with elite ceilings, which this class provides in abundance.
That being said, Veesaar's shooting ability - 60.8 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three-point range - translates at the next level, and is even more intriguing for a player standing at 6-foot-11 and 224 pounds.
Over the last decade, the center position has evolved, and if you are unable to shoot from the perimeter, you are viewed as prehistoric and will quickly fizzle out as a rotational player in the NBA. Veesaar has the potential to develop into a very solid player at the next level because of those traits.
Was North Carolina Too Cheap?
Per Norlander, multiple programs offered up to $6 million for Veesaar, but North Carolina did not meet that price. The Tar Heels' offer is unknown, but it could have given at least $4 million to the former Arizona big man.
This is an educated guess, but since the Tar Heels were not one of the programs that offered $6 million in NIL, it could be assumed that Veesaar's decision came down to North Carolina and the NBA. If that is the case, the Tar Heels' brass deserves blame for Veesaar's exit.
Retaining Veesaar was North Carolina's priority, and that should have been reflected in negotiations. Knowing this information, North Carolina should have come over the top and presented the veteran center with $8-10 million to stay in Chapel Hill.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.