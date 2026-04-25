Wild Truth Revealed About UNC's Veesaar's NBA Draft Declaration

The North Carolina Tar Heels' 2026 roster took a major hit on Friday, as star center Henri Veesaar declared for the NBA Draft. According to reports, the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center has no intention of removing himself from the draft process, ending his tenure in Chapel Hill.

In addition to forgoing his senior season, Veesaar also turned down lucrative offers from multiple programs, according to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander .

What Norlander Revealed

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after scoring Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"By the way, multiple schools tried to lure Henri Veesaar into the portal in the past few weeks by offering him at least $6 million, per multiple sources," Norlander reported. "UNC's NIL negotiations never approached that range, but the Heels definitely could've cleared $4 million had he opted to stay."

Veesaar declaring for the draft is one thing, but this report reveals another element in the equation, leaving it to be unpacked. Here are a few takeaways from this entire situation.

Veesaar's Decision Indicative of Draft Stock

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Based on the reported figures for schools' offers on the table , Veesaar's pre-draft evaluation must be promising for him to reject guaranteed money in favor of a chance to be selected in the first round. The 2026 NBA Draft is loaded with superstar potential, with the first 15 picks potentially being exclusively all freshmen.

Players who would have been viewed as top-20 picks will be pushed down the board because league executives value extremely young players with elite ceilings, which this class provides in abundance.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

That being said, Veesaar's shooting ability - 60.8 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three-point range - translates at the next level, and is even more intriguing for a player standing at 6-foot-11 and 224 pounds.

Over the last decade, the center position has evolved, and if you are unable to shoot from the perimeter, you are viewed as prehistoric and will quickly fizzle out as a rotational player in the NBA. Veesaar has the potential to develop into a very solid player at the next level because of those traits.

Was North Carolina Too Cheap?

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Per Norlander, multiple programs offered up to $6 million for Veesaar, but North Carolina did not meet that price. The Tar Heels' offer is unknown, but it could have given at least $4 million to the former Arizona big man.

This is an educated guess, but since the Tar Heels were not one of the programs that offered $6 million in NIL, it could be assumed that Veesaar's decision came down to North Carolina and the NBA. If that is the case, the Tar Heels' brass deserves blame for Veesaar's exit.

Apr 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone yells direction during a game against the Golden State Warriors in the third period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Retaining Veesaar was North Carolina's priority, and that should have been reflected in negotiations. Knowing this information, North Carolina should have come over the top and presented the veteran center with $8-10 million to stay in Chapel Hill.