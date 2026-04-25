UNC Fallout Following Henri Veesaar Declaring for Draft

Despite countless efforts and a lucrative offer on the table, North Carolina Tar Heels' center Henri Veesaar declared for the NBA draft and has ruled out a return to Chapel Hill.

This is obviously a major blow for head coach Michael Malone, as the Tar Heels made a major push on Tuesday, landing three players in the portal. Those transfers included Terrence Brown , Matt Able, and Maxim Logue, who will form an intriguing nucleus with Neoklis Avdalas, Maximo Adams, and Jarin Stevenson.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

However, as we discussed following those acquisitions , they will not mean as much if Veesaar is not part of the equation next season, which is the case for Malone and his staff. With that being said, here are a couple of takeaways from Friday's disappointing news front in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina Cannot Be Viewed as Legitimate Contenders

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts after losing to the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With Veesaar and the pieces Malone had assembled in recent days, the Tar Heels were positioned as a viable top-10 team at this point of the offseason. Now, without the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center, North Carolina is a good, but not great team.

Last season, Veesaar averaged 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 60.8 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three-point range. His ability to stretch the floor and deliver passes from the high post would have unlocked several doors for this offense.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brown's driving-to-the-basket ability would have been magnified, making it virtually impossible to prevent the 6-foot-3, 174-pound guard from scoring at least 15 points per game. Additionally, Avdalas's ability to create off the dribble at 6-foot-9 and 216 pounds would have been a seamless fit alongside Veesaar.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) with the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) and forward Tobi Lawal (1) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, as currently constructed, the Tar Heels are not national contenders. Until further notice, North Carolina needs to be removed from this conversation.

The Tar Heels Need To Go All-Out for Elite Big Man

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates his 3-pointer against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It goes without saying that Veesaar's departure leaves a major void in North Carolina's frontcourt, which had already been depleted by Caleb Wilson declaring for the draft last week.

At this point in the portal circuit, the Tar Heels' replacement options for Veesaar have narrowed significantly. That being said, there is one available center that Malone should concentrate all of his focus on as soon as possible. That player: Massamba Diop.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) fouls Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) in the first half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In 2025, the 7-foot-1, 230-pound freshman center averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the field. Diop's shooting ability does not measure up to Veesaar's, but his rim protection and paint-suffocating ability are intriguing assets that would be monumental for North Carolina.