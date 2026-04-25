UNC Fallout Following Henri Veesaar Declaring for Draft
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Despite countless efforts and a lucrative offer on the table, North Carolina Tar Heels' center Henri Veesaar declared for the NBA draft and has ruled out a return to Chapel Hill.
This is obviously a major blow for head coach Michael Malone, as the Tar Heels made a major push on Tuesday, landing three players in the portal. Those transfers included Terrence Brown, Matt Able, and Maxim Logue, who will form an intriguing nucleus with Neoklis Avdalas, Maximo Adams, and Jarin Stevenson.
However, as we discussed following those acquisitions, they will not mean as much if Veesaar is not part of the equation next season, which is the case for Malone and his staff. With that being said, here are a couple of takeaways from Friday's disappointing news front in Chapel Hill.
North Carolina Cannot Be Viewed as Legitimate Contenders
With Veesaar and the pieces Malone had assembled in recent days, the Tar Heels were positioned as a viable top-10 team at this point of the offseason. Now, without the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center, North Carolina is a good, but not great team.
Last season, Veesaar averaged 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 60.8 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three-point range. His ability to stretch the floor and deliver passes from the high post would have unlocked several doors for this offense.
Brown's driving-to-the-basket ability would have been magnified, making it virtually impossible to prevent the 6-foot-3, 174-pound guard from scoring at least 15 points per game. Additionally, Avdalas's ability to create off the dribble at 6-foot-9 and 216 pounds would have been a seamless fit alongside Veesaar.
Nevertheless, as currently constructed, the Tar Heels are not national contenders. Until further notice, North Carolina needs to be removed from this conversation.
The Tar Heels Need To Go All-Out for Elite Big Man
It goes without saying that Veesaar's departure leaves a major void in North Carolina's frontcourt, which had already been depleted by Caleb Wilson declaring for the draft last week.
At this point in the portal circuit, the Tar Heels' replacement options for Veesaar have narrowed significantly. That being said, there is one available center that Malone should concentrate all of his focus on as soon as possible. That player: Massamba Diop.
In 2025, the 7-foot-1, 230-pound freshman center averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the field. Diop's shooting ability does not measure up to Veesaar's, but his rim protection and paint-suffocating ability are intriguing assets that would be monumental for North Carolina.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.