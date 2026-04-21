UNC's Last Chance Moves in Transfer Portal Today

It goes without saying that the North Carolina Tar Heels have been underwhelming in the transfer portal, with Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas as the only acquisition with less than 24 hours before the portal closes.

Despite the logo, historical value, and Michael Malone taking over as head coach, North Carolina has failed to sway players to its side. At the time of this writing, the Tar Heels are negotiating with several players, including two sought-after guards who would turn the tide for the program's aspirations next season.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With all of that in mind, here are a couple of things we should expect from North Carolina in the hour leading up to the portal officially closing.

The Tar Heels Make a Last-Ditch Effort

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

North Carolina's depth has been decimated over the last two weeks, and while Malone and the coaching staff need to revitalize the bench, there are bigger fish to fry. As mentioned, the Tar Heels are in the running for two prolific scoring guards in Wake Forest's Juke Harris and Utah's Terrence Brown.

While both players' future homes are up in the air, the Tar Heels must walk away with at least one of these players arriving at Chapel Hill. Currently, Brown is more likely to join North Carolina, but the program should not settle for that.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) with the ball as Clemson Tigers guard Efrem Johnson (4) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels need to invest heavily in both players to make a serious push for the ACC title in 2026. With Louisville adding Flory Bidunga, Jackson Shelstad, and Karter Knox, paired with Duke's No. 1-ranked recruiting class, North Carolina is in danger of starting next season behind the eight ball.

Working To Retain Star Player

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In the midst of pursuing the two aforementioned players while attempting to fill out the depth with notable additions, the Tar Heels' brass is also working tirelessly to keep Henri Veesaar in Chapel Hill for another season. Malone has already convinced Jarin Stevenson to stay, which will prove to be monumental, but the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center may be more important than any player brought in through the portal.

Now, acquiring top-flight players will go a long way in persuading Veesaar to return for a second year in North Carolina blue. If the Tar Heels are unable to construct a competitive starting five, they can forget about Veesaar's involvement in the project. He can sign elsewhere and compete for a national championship. Without Veesaar, North Carolina can kiss their lofty aspirations goodbye.