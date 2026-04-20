Key Factor Develops in Juke Harris Sweepstakes for UNC

With the transfer portal officially closing on Tuesday, the North Carolina Tar Heels need to move urgently to pursue the players they have been targeting throughout the process.

It has been well-documented that North Carolina has Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris and Utah transfer Terrence Brown on its radar. During this two-week period, you can use the process of elimination to accurately assess the probability that a player signs with a specific program.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6) celebrates after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

That strategy can be employed in the latest developments over the weekend, as VCU transfer Terrence Hill Jr. committed to Tennessee Sunday morning. While the Tar Heels were not actively pursuing the guard that played a part in ending their 2025-26 season, the Volunteers' landing of Hill Jr. could make a major impact on North Carolina's plans in the coming days. Here is why.

How This Affects the Tar Heels

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) with the ball as Clemson Tigers guard Efrem Johnson (4) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As mentioned, Harris is one of North Carolina's preferred targets in the transfer portal , and the 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard's list has seemingly trimmed down to three programs. Those schools include North Carolina, Michigan, and Tennessee. However, are the Volunteers out of the race after acquiring Hill Jr. this past weekend?

Tennessee has been one of the most active teams in the portal this offseason and has already added California transfer guard Dai Dai Ames. With Hill Jr., Ames, and Jalen Haralson, among others, joining the Volunteers this offseason, there is not enough room for Harris in the starting rotation. Perhaps head coach Rick Barnes continues his efforts to recruit Harris, but it does not make much sense for the prolific scoring guard to join a crowded backcourt.

Feb 14, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) looks to pass pressured by Stanford Cardinal forward Oskar Giltay (15) and guard Ebuka Okorie (1) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Michigan has been viewed as a potential fit, but rumors have circulated that the Tar Heels are willing to offer more money than the Wolverines to earn Harris' services. If that is the case, North Carolina has no excuses not to sign Harris, who averaged 21.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists last season while shooting 44.4 percent from the field.

North Carolina's unusual lack of activity on the portal suggests that head coach Michael Malone and the rest of the brass in Chapel Hill are relatively confident that Harris will announce his commitment to the Tar Heels. It may not seem like major news to some, but Tennessee landing Hill Jr. has exponentially increased North Carolina's chances of landing Harris, who was a thorn in the side of Hubert Davis' team this past season.