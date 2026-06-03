UNC's Biggest Challenges When Comparing Roster to ACC's Best

With the North Carolina Tar Heels' roster solidified, with Matt Able and Alexandros Samodurov each withdrawing from the NBA Draft, it feels like the right time to give a fair assessment of where this roster stands heading into next season.

Considering what North Carolina went through this offseason, with significant changes across the coaching staff and roster, head coach Michael Malone has assembled a formidable group in his first year in charge. That being said, let's take a look at how the Tar Heels' roster fares against the top programs in the ACC. Here are some challenges North Carolina's roster will face, and teams that could expose those weaknesses.

Programs That Could Expose UNC's Frontcourt: Duke and Louisville

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) dribbles against VCU Rams forward Jadrian Tracey (2) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Samodurov's commitment to North Carolina over the weekend was fantastic news for Malone, as the frontcourt needed one more piece. The Tar Heels had to completely revamp their frontcourt, as Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar, and Zayden High all departed the program this offseason.

In 2026, North Carolina's frontcourt will consist of Sayon Keita, Jarin Stevenson, Samodurov, and Cade Bennerman. While the potential is sky-high, the lack of experience is concerning, as Stevenson is the only frontcourt member to have logged any collegiate minutes. Keita and Samodurov have played professionally overseas, but it remains to be seen how their games translate to the NCAA. That will be put to the test in the ACC, where multiple elite frontcourt rotations will be tested.

Duke and Louisville will give North Carolina the most issues in this area of the court. The Cardinals went all out in the transfer portal, acquiring Flory Bidunga and Alvaro Folgueiras. Louisville then landed 5-star freshman big man Obinna Ekezie Jr., who reclassified to the 2026 class.

As for the Blue Devils, head coach Jon Scheyer retained Patrick Ngongba II while landing 5-star power forward Cam Williams and overseas big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje in the recruiting pool. Safe to say, Louisville and Duke are built to expose the Tar Heels' inexperienced centers.

UNC's Continuity Does Not Measure Up to These Programs: Duke and Virginia

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

As mentioned, 2026 will be Malone's first season as head coach in Chapel Hill, but the team has undergone major changes in other areas as well. North Carolina lost eight of its 10 leading scorers from last season's roster in the transfer portal or through the NBA Draft.

From day one, Malone has had his work cut out for him, and he did excel despite the circumstances not being in his favor. The 54-year-old head coach and his staff did a tremendous job of assembling a competitive roster, adding Terrence Brown, Neoklis Avdalas , Able, Maximo Adams, Kevin Thomas, Samodurov, and Bennerman. However, North Carolina lacks cohesion, and that could cause issues against the likes of Duke and Virginia.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Excluding graduating players, the Cavaliers did not lose any players in the transfer portal. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils lost Cameron Boozer, which was inevitable, but they kept Cayden Boozer, Dame Sarr, Ngongba II, and Caleb Foster. Retaining the majority of their 2025 rotation while infusing the elite talent they landed this offseason, including Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, gives the Blue Devils a more-than-likely chance to win the ACC and compete for a National Championship in 2026.