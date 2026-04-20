Seth Trimble Ends UNC Career With Confusing Move
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With the transfer portal officially closing on Tuesday, the North Carolina Tar Heels were hoping to hear news about incoming players.
However, that was far from the case, as Seth Trimble, who has no years of eligibility remaining, entered the portal with a "do not contact” tag. The Tar Heels were already expected to be without the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard moving forward, but the fact that Trimble, who spent all four years in Chapel Hill, is entering the portal is somewhat of a gut punch.
With that being said, here is what this latest development means for North Carolina at this point in the offseason.
Why This Is Painful News
A lot of things have to fall in place for Trimble to be given a fifth year of eligibility, including a waiver or the NCAA passing the five-year exception rule. However, if the veteran guard is granted another year, it appears less likely he will return to Chapel Hill.
It is even more disappointing to know how much Trimble accomplished throughout his career as a Tar Heel, and that was obviously acknowledged by everyone in the program. Following the first-round loss to VCU in the NCAA Tournament, former head coach Hubert Davis highlighted Trimble's impact on the program and praised his loyalty to the university.
- "It is, just to have Seth [Trimble] to be able to coach over the last four years, I can't think of a more accomplished player and a great kid to be around and to coach," Davis said. "To be at one institution, his devotion to this team, to this program, and to this university should be celebrated for what he's done and the impact that he's made on this program and this team and this university forever."
What This Means for the Tar Heels
As mentioned, North Carolina was already preparing for life after Trimble, but if you told the coaching staff and front office that Trimble was seeking an extra year of eligibility, they would have been ecstatic. So, Trimble exercising that while entering the portal, indicating that he would want to leave Chapel Hill, is disappointing.
Nevertheless, the Tar Heels' brass needs to focus on strengthening its roster and make the needed additions to compete for a National Championship in the near future. At this point, North Carolina has only acquired Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas, while losing five players through the portal. In Michael Malone's first year as the head coach, the Tar Heels have a lot of work to do in the next 24 hours.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.