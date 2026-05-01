Latest News Reveals Which Players UNC Is Targeting Next
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Considering the circumstances of the North Carolina Tar Heels making a change at head coach shortly after their early exit in the NCAA Tournament, they have done an outstanding job of building a competitive roster.
Yes, losing Henri Veesaar to the NBA Draft was catastrophic, but the Tar Heels have ensured that position is solidified before next season. Malone and his staff have added Northwestern transfer Cade Bennerman and Barcelona's Sayon Keita.
Keita is projected to be the starting center for the Tar Heels in 2026, and besides Terrence Brown and Neoklis Avdalas, he may be the best acquisition Malone has orchestrated this offseason. While that is a marquee signing by North Carolina, it appears that the 54-year-old head coach is still recruiting overseas players.
Latest News
Reports surfaced that Malone was in Spain earlier on Thursday, scouting players participating in FEBJunior 2026 competitions. While the first half of the Tar Heels' acquisitions were exclusively backcourt players, with Avdalas, Brown, and Matt Able, the latter portion of their portal activity has predominantly revolved around frontcourt talent.
As mentioned, losing Veesaar was significant. The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center averaged 17.0 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 60.8 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three-point range. Veesaar announced his decision to enter the 2026 NBA Draft last weekend. Since then, Malone has made it a priority to fortify that area of the roster and chase premier talent at forward and center.
Who Have the Tar Heels Targeted?
Landing Keita is obviously a groundbreaking development, but North Carolina's brass, led by Malone, has shown it will be steadfast in its approach.
While the Tar Heels swung and missed on multiple elite overseas players, such as Miikka Muurinen, who committed to Arkansas, and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who committed to Duke, their investment of time and resources in attempting to persuade those players to join the program is telling.
North Carolina's roster may look complete to people on the outside looking in, but this coaching staff clearly thinks otherwise, with Thursday's latest updates. Additionally, Malone is striving to develop a winning culture for next season and beyond. If you look at who North Carolina has added this offseason, other than Brown, the rest of the incoming transfers have multiple years of eligibility remaining.
The Tar Heels have a ton of pressure heading into next season and need to make progress in the postseason, but Malone was brought in to deliver postseason success. The way Malone has gone about this process is indicative of that mindset.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.