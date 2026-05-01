Latest News Reveals Which Players UNC Is Targeting Next

Considering the circumstances of the North Carolina Tar Heels making a change at head coach shortly after their early exit in the NCAA Tournament, they have done an outstanding job of building a competitive roster.

Yes, losing Henri Veesaar to the NBA Draft was catastrophic, but the Tar Heels have ensured that position is solidified before next season. Malone and his staff have added Northwestern transfer Cade Bennerman and Barcelona's Sayon Keita .

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Keita is projected to be the starting center for the Tar Heels in 2026, and besides Terrence Brown and Neoklis Avdalas, he may be the best acquisition Malone has orchestrated this offseason. While that is a marquee signing by North Carolina, it appears that the 54-year-old head coach is still recruiting overseas players.

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Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Reports surfaced that Malone was in Spain earlier on Thursday, scouting players participating in FEBJunior 2026 competitions. While the first half of the Tar Heels' acquisitions were exclusively backcourt players, with Avdalas, Brown, and Matt Able, the latter portion of their portal activity has predominantly revolved around frontcourt talent.

As mentioned, losing Veesaar was significant. The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center averaged 17.0 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 60.8 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three-point range. Veesaar announced his decision to enter the 2026 NBA Draft last weekend. Since then, Malone has made it a priority to fortify that area of the roster and chase premier talent at forward and center.

Who Have the Tar Heels Targeted?

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward Miikka Muurinen (1) against CIA Bella Vista (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Landing Keita is obviously a groundbreaking development, but North Carolina's brass, led by Malone, has shown it will be steadfast in its approach.

While the Tar Heels swung and missed on multiple elite overseas players, such as Miikka Muurinen , who committed to Arkansas, and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who committed to Duke, their investment of time and resources in attempting to persuade those players to join the program is telling.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

North Carolina's roster may look complete to people on the outside looking in, but this coaching staff clearly thinks otherwise, with Thursday's latest updates. Additionally, Malone is striving to develop a winning culture for next season and beyond. If you look at who North Carolina has added this offseason, other than Brown, the rest of the incoming transfers have multiple years of eligibility remaining.

The Tar Heels have a ton of pressure heading into next season and need to make progress in the postseason, but Malone was brought in to deliver postseason success. The way Malone has gone about this process is indicative of that mindset.