UNC Lands Key Transfers As Starting Lineup Begins To Form

There was an earthquake of roster moves for North Carolina on Tuesday, and the Tar Heels are heading into the season with an almost entirely brand-new look.

Michael Malone and North Carolina landed three commitments from transfers, some of whom are massive additions for the Tar Heels and will round out the weaker points in the roster very nicely.

New Commitments to Carolina

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The first domino to fall was Utah’s Terrence Brown. The speedy 6’3 guard finally committed to North Carolina after what had been weeks of rumors. His downhill attack will provide Carolina’s offense with some juice it has desperately needed lately. Brown transfers in from Utah, where he averaged 19.9 points per game and 45% from the field last season.

Following quickly behind Brown’s announcement was Matt Able , the transfer guard from NC State. Able had also been in contact with the Tar Heels and had been crystal-balled earlier in the day, a prediction which ultimately came true.

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) dribbles the ball defended by Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Finally, North Carolina also received a commitment from the 6-foot-9 big man out of Florida Atlantic, Maxim Logue. This was a bit of a surprise signing, as his name had not come up much in Carolina basketball rumor circles. He’ll serve as a quality depth piece and add some height to the frontcourt.

From these moves, we can confidently suspect that Brown and Able will fit their way into the starting lineup, along with Virginia Tech transfer guard Neoklis Avdalas. This would also bring into question what 5-star recruit Maximo Adams' role would be on the team.

Questions in the Frontcourt

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With no official word on the status of Miikka Muurinen, the 5-star Serbian recruit heavily linked to UNC, or any status update on Henri Veesaar, it leaves a lot of uncertainty in the starting rotation.

If neither ends up in Chapel Hill, returning forward Jarin Stevenson would undoubtedly fill out the starting role as the power forward, a position he held nicely towards the back end of last year. As for the center position, there is no current answer.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) is harassed by Duke Blue Devils fans as he attempts to inbound the ball during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

What would also shake things up is if four-year guard Seth Trimble received the eligibility he needed to return. That would leave Carolina with a loaded frontcourt, and Michael Malone would face some interesting decisions regarding the guard room.

Things are certainly heating up in Chapel Hill, and as the roster spots begin to be filled, excitement continues to brew.