Tar Heels Lose Another Player as Departures From Program Continue
For the second time today, news broke out that another member of North Carolina's football team has left the program.
According to Andrew Jones of TarHeels247, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Paul Billups played 135 snaps in 11 games last season, catching four passes for 27 yards and a first down. He was targeted seven times and did not have a drop. He played 14 snaps in 2023 but did not catch a pass. He did not play this season before departing the program.
Billups was in for 36 total special teams plays as a Tar Heel as well.
At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Billups played at Western Branch High School in Chesapeake, VA. He was a 3-star prospect by 247Sports and rated the No. 91 wide receiver nationally in the class of 2023. Billups enrolled in January 2023.
Billups was in the running to become a possible rotation player in the receiving corps this season. However, he has dealt with injuries and hasn't been able to see the field this season. According to TarHeels247, there's a chance he could medically retire, but there has been no confirmation on what Billups' official decision is yet.
Billups is the Third Tar Heel to Leave
Billups is not the only UNC football player to leave the roster, as he has been the third one to depart from the program in a week. Two other players left before Billups did: wide receiver Azaiah Johnson and offensive tackle Trevyon Green.
Johnson, who has played sparingly this season. At 6-foot-0 and 175 pounds, he appeared in just one of UNC's first three games, getting five snaps in the Tar Heels' 20-3 win at Charlotte. His final tallies were one reception for six yards and one drop.
Johnson transferred to UNC last winter, committing to the program in December, not long after taking an official visit. Previously, Johnson spent two seasons at Michigan State, where last fall he caught 16 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns.
A redshirt junior, Green had an impressive season last year, starting all 13 games at right tackle and logging a total of 819 snaps. However, despite the amount of production he had in 2024, his playing time significantly decreased in 2025. He played only 11 snaps against Charlotte and just five snaps against Richmond.
At 6 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 340 pounds, he was a formidable run blocker. However, his performance as a pass blocker was less impressive. He recorded a pass-blocking grade of 49.3 from PFF and averaged 37.9 over his first six ACC games in the 2024 season. His most challenging game occurred against Duke, where he allowed nine pressures, seven hurries, and one sack.
Of his 16 snaps, 13 were on running plays, and he was used as an extra lineman in unbalanced formations.
Since he left the team before playing in four games, he can reclaim this season if he chooses to enter the transfer portal during the offseason. Therefore, Green still has two years of eligibility remaining.
