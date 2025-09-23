Notable Offensive Lineman Has Left the UNC's Football Program
For the second time in a week, another North Carolina football player will no longer be on the team.
On Monday night, it was reported that Trevyon Green, an offensive tackle, had left the football team. He is the second player to exit the program within a week, following wide receiver Aziah Johnson, who left on September 16th. The news was first reported by Andrew Jones from TarHeel247.
A redshirt junior, Green had an impressive season last year, starting all 13 games at right tackle and logging a total of 819 snaps. However, despite the amount of production he had in 2024, his playing time significantly decreased in 2025. He played only 11 snaps against Charlotte and just five snaps against Richmond.
At 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds, he was a powerful run blocker. However, his ability to be a pass blocker was his pitfall. He posted a 49.3 PFF pass-blocking grade and averaged 37.9 through his first six ACC games during the 2024 season. His toughest outing came against Duke, when he allowed nine pressures, seven hurries and a sack.
Of his 16 snaps, 13 were on running plays, and he was used as an extra lineman in unbalanced formations.
Since he left the team before playing in four games, he can reclaim this season if he chooses to enter the transfer portal during the offseason. Therefore, Green still has two years of eligibility remaining.
The Offensive Line Has Issues Already
While Green's leaving the program isn’t a big deal, it also isn’t a big deal because of how much the unit has struggled. Against Power Four competition this season in its games against TCU and UCF, the offensive line has allowed four sacks and 13 tackles for loss.
North Carolina's offensive line has struggled with run blocking this season. In three of its four games, excluding the matchup against Charlotte, the offensive line received run-blocking grades in the 50s, with a high of 53.4 against TCU in the now-infamous season opener, according to Pro Football Focus.
Because of the offensive line's struggles with run blocking, the running backs have struggled to find running lanes. While the talent of the running back room has been an issue, the emergence of freshman Demon June has helped shield the offensive line's issues for now. June has rushed for 250 yards and a touchdown in three games.
To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!
Also, follow our Facebook page!