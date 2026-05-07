North Carolina’s Main Focal Points Next Season

It has been a rough patch in recent memory for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who have suffered first-round exits in the NCAA Tournament in two consecutive seasons. The lofty expectations stem from the program's historical success, and, obviously, making a brief appearance in March Madness is the bare minimum for North Carolina.

This past season's blunder against VCU was the final straw for Hubert Davis' tenure in Chapel Hill, which was marked by scrutiny and underwhelming performances. This was a monumental offseason for North Carolina, which is striving for excellence and championship banners, which is why the program hired Michael Malone as the Tar Heels' next head coach. Pursuing options with no historical tie to North Carolina illustrated the sense of urgency in Chapel Hill.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While the Tar Heel faithful are not going to settle for anything less than a Final Four appearance, North Carolina needs to take the necessary steps to eventually reach that goal in the near future. With that being said, here are a couple of focal points for Malone and North Carolina in 2026.

Make It Past the First Weekend in NCAA Tournament

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As mentioned, those who support the Tar Heels expect major improvements from the team and will be assessed by what they do in March. However, this process will require baby steps, especially next season.

North Carolina has failed to make it out of the first round in back-to-back seasons, and even a second-round appearance is not going to cut it, understandably so. That said, given it is Malone's first season in Chapel Hill and this roster does not necessarily measure up to the top programs in the country, a Sweet 16 appearance would be a major win for Malone and the program.

Repair Reputation

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Over the last five years, the Tar Heels have underwhelmed. Yes, Davis led North Carolina to a National Championship appearance in 2022, but they were an 8-seed in the tournament. North Carolina followed that up by failing to qualify for the "Big Dance" the ensuing season.

During this half-decade stretch, the Tar Heels have lost some glow and fallen behind the other blue-blood programs. If Malone can revive a winning culture and prove that his long-term vision is the right approach, North Carolina could return to dominance. This yet-to-be-proven influence could be monumental in signing superstar recruits and transfers . However, that will not be realistic if the Tar Heels continue to struggle in the biggest moments.